AGN Offers Free Health Checks for Actors, Holds Health Walk in Abuja

The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has offered free health checks for Nollywood actors in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as part of the 2026 annual “AGN Health Campaign and Walk for Life” initiative.

The walk kicked off at Gudu District in the territory, had actors move through major roads in company of the Police and FRSC officials, and ended at the guild’s national secretariat in Gaduwa Estate where the free health checks took place.

The exercise, which was held on Saturday, offered participants free screenings for sugar level, high blood pressure, malaria, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, and eye examination, alongside free glasses and medications administered by health officials.

In an interview with newsmen on the sideline, FCT Mayor of AGN ,Amb. Mercy Salma Aminu, urged actors and other industry players to prioritise healthy lifestyle to avoid imminent health breakdown.

Aminu, who hosted the event, lauded actors that took part in the exercise, adding that they were now more aware of the need to take their health seriously.

“This is awareness for actors to take their health seriously, and we believe that if we keep doing this annually, members will remember to do checkups regularly.

“Beside the walk, we have medical personnel here and they are going to first give lectures on health and also offer medical checkup here.

“By doing this annually, we are sure that the actors who participated in this have avail themselves for basic health checks at least once in a year.

“This will serve as a push for them to continue the checkup on their own.

“As a guild, another measure we have put in place for members is the HMO scheme,” she said.

Earlier in his remarks, Abubakar Yakubu, National president of the AGN, said the job of filmmaking was so demanding and time-consuming that a lot of industry players, especially actors, have no or little time to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

According to the AGN boss, the annual health campaign is part of measures to curb spate of health challenges faced by thespians, urging them to be more intentional with their wellbeing.

The AGN helmsman also encouraged actors to get enrolled in the guild’s health insurance programme in order to access prompt and affordable medical attention whenever the need arises.

“We are introducing a sports club to ensure that members take part in regular physical exercise, which is another straightway to wellness.

“To avoid imminent breakdown of their health, we are urging members to get enrolled in our HMO schemes for regular tests.

“If you are assigned to an HMO, and after six months you have not utilised it, they will call you to come and run a general test because the scheme covers everything.

“Actors are supposed to always be in perfect health, because you can get a role that will require physicality and you are expected to perform well,” he said.

Some participants who spoke with NAN expressed delight for the initiative, and lent their voices to the healthy living campaign.

Nazareth Bako Jesse, AGN Vice President, North-Central, said the initiative was part of the guild’s commitment to the general wellbeing of Nollywood actors.

“The AGN health awareness is a very compulsory thing because we have a lot of actors falling on set because they are sick.

“We are trying to let them know that health is wealth, and good health is something that can keep you effective on your job for as long as you live.

“As long as you are healthy, you can work well; you can deliver your roles well,” she said.

Also, Drew Odoh, Director of Communication, AGN FCT, said: This project is laudable, although it is capital intensive.

“This goes to show how the leadership and our Mayor have value for the lives of actors.

It is an opportunity for actors to come and get themselves properly checked to ensure that they are in good health,” he said.