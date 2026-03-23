5,112 Benefit From O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation’s 45th Free Medical Mission in Ogu/Bolo LGA

No fewer than 5,112 people received medical care during the 45th free medical mission organised by the O. B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation in Ogu, Ogu/Bolo local government area, where 149 surgeries were successfully carried out over five days.

The outreach, held from March 16 to March 20, 2026, at the model primary healthcare centre, addressed a wide range of health conditions and drew large crowds, highlighting significant gaps in access to healthcare in underserved communities.

Chairman of the foundation, Dr. (Mrs) Seinye O. B. Lulu-Briggs, said the initiative remains critical in tackling barriers to healthcare, noting that many Nigerians delay or avoid treatment due to high out-of-pocket costs.

She said the foundation has, for over two decades, continued to provide care and hope to vulnerable populations lacking access to functional healthcare systems.

Of the total beneficiaries, 3,439 were women while 1,673 were men, with surgeries including hernia repairs, lipoma excisions, appendectomies, hydrocelectomies, and other complex procedures.

The mission was formally inaugurated on March 18, with representatives of the Ogu/Bolo local government commending the foundation’s sustained commitment to improving healthcare delivery at the grassroots.

A total of 77 medical and 32 non-medical volunteers, led by Dr. Famba Famba Daniel, delivered services spanning consultation, diagnostics, surgery, and follow-up care.

Stakeholders and partner organisations described the outreach as impactful and transformative, particularly in advancing access to healthcare as a fundamental human right.

The foundation said its free medical mission programme has now reached over 195,000 beneficiaries across multiple states, alongside interventions in education, water supply and economic support, as it continues to expand its footprint across the Niger Delta.