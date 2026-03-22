Soludo Backs Tinubu’s Re-election in 2027, Says APGA Won’t Field Presidential Candidate

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has declared his support for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 general election, stating that he has no regrets about his position.

Soludo made the remarks during a television interview in Awka, where he described the president as a friend and trusted ally and advised other presidential hopefuls to reconsider their ambitions.



He also disclosed that the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) would not field a presidential candidate in 2027.

“Tinubu is my friend, and I want him to win a second term. I am unapologetic about that,” he said.

The governor noted that the stance aligned with the party’s position in the 2023 elections, when APGA did not present a presidential candidate but supported the All Progressives Congress (APC) flagbearer.



According to him, the decision should not be viewed as anti-party activity but as a strategic collaboration aimed at promoting governance and development.

Soludo said his administration had maintained a strong working relationship with the federal government, adding that the President had been supportive of Anambra State since assuming office in 2023.



He explained that APGA’s priority remained strengthening its influence at the state and regional levels while backing a presidential candidate it considered capable of delivering at the national level.