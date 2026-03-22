Page to Stage: Turning Leadership Lessons into Theatre 

Yinka Olatunbosun

In what observers describe as a unique fusion of leadership development and theatre, executive coach and performance strategist Dr. Abiola Salami is bringing his book No More Shrinking: A Performance Tool for Women Who Are Done Playing Small from page to stage.

The stage adaptation, premiering Saturday, March 28, will feature two performances at Terra Kulture, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The production represents a rare moment in Nigeria’s performing arts scene: a leadership and performance development book transformed into theatre, reflecting a growing trend of blending professional insight with artistic storytelling.

Nigeria has a rich tradition of adapting literary works for the stage. The plays of Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka remain foundational, with works such as A Dance of the Forests and The Road continuing to inspire generations of theatre practitioners. Likewise, Chinua Achebe’s novels, particularly Things Fall Apart, have sparked numerous stage interpretations, underscoring the enduring connection between literature and theatre in Nigeria.

Contemporary Nigerian theatre has also produced acclaimed adaptations such as The Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s Wives, based on Lola Shoneyin’s novel and adapted for the stage by Rotimi Babatunde. More recently, Achebe’s Arrow of God was reimagined as an opera and performed at Operabuja in 2025, highlighting the continued vitality of literary storytelling in the country’s performing arts.

Unlike many previous adaptations that explored colonial history or cultural identity, No More Shrinking focuses on a contemporary leadership challenge: the psychological barriers that often prevent talented professionals—especially women—from fully expressing their competence in workplace and leadership settings.

Through dramatic scenes, spoken-word storytelling, and character-driven narratives, the play explores everyday professional moments—hesitation to speak in meetings, navigating male-dominated environments, and balancing confidence with social expectations.

Reflecting on the production, Dr. Salami explained that the adaptation draws on real-life experiences shared by professional women across industries.

“Many brilliant professionals know exactly what they want to say in critical moments but hesitate to express it,” he said. “The stage offers a powerful way to bring these internal battles into the open and start a meaningful conversation.”

Industry observers note that the adaptation signals a shift in Nigerian theatre toward productions that combine personal development, social commentary, and artistic expression.

With performances on Saturday, March 28, the play is expected to attract professionals, cultural enthusiasts, and theatre audiences eager to explore the intersection of leadership insight and performing arts. Showtimes are scheduled for both afternoon and evening at Terra Kulture.