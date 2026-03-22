Ghana Commends Nigeria, DSS for Rescuing 44 Trafficked Nationals

The Government of the Republic of Ghana has commended the Nigerian authorities, particularly Department of State Services (DSS), for rescuing 44 Ghanaian nationals from a criminal network involved in fraudulent recruitment schemes.

In a statement issued on Saturday by Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the government confirmed that the victims were safely repatriated to Accra on Friday following a coordinated rescue operation.



According to the statement, the victims, comprising 27 males and 17 females, were trafficked into Nigeria after being lured with false promises of employment and travel opportunities. The operation that led to their rescue was carried out on March 16, 2026, through a joint effort involving the DSS and other security agencies in both Nigeria and Ghana.



The individuals were rescued in Imo Ekpo Ifuho and Ekpi Nsukara communities in Uyo and Ikot-Ekpene Local Government Areas. They were subsequently received at the DSS office in Uyo by a representative of the Ghana High Commission, Mr. Leslie Lawson.

The Ghanaian authorities revealed that the victims were deceived through social media platforms and informal recruitment channels. Upon arrival in Nigeria, they were subjected to exploitative conditions, including restricted movement, psychological coercion, and pressure to recruit others into the scheme.



The Ministry noted that the rescue followed an earlier public advisory issued on March 13, warning citizens against engaging with fraudulent schemes such as “QNET” and similar operations.

It further disclosed that the evacuation of the victims to Accra on March 20 was made possible through close collaboration between Nigerian and Ghanaian authorities.



Ghana’s government expressed appreciation to Nigeria for its swift intervention and ongoing cooperation in tackling human trafficking and transnational crime.

“The Government of Ghana is working closely with its Nigerian counterparts and relevant stakeholders to facilitate ongoing efforts to dismantle the criminal networks involved,” the statement read.

The ministry also assured that measures are being implemented to support the rehabilitation and reintegration of the rescued individuals.



Reiterating its condemnation of human trafficking and fraudulent recruitment practices, the government urged the public to exercise caution when seeking employment opportunities abroad and to verify all offers through official channels.

“The Ministry reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the protection of Ghanaian citizens both at home and abroad,” the statement added.