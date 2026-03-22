Ghana Applauds Nigeria, DSS for Rescuing 44 Ghanaians

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Government of the Republic of Ghana has applauded Nigeria and the Department of State Services (DSS) for rescuing 44 Ghanaians from a criminal network that specialises in luring unsuspecting foreigners with false promises of employment opportunities.

In a statement, the Ghanaian Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that the 44 rescued nationals were safely returned to Accra, the country’s capital.

It noted that the successful evacuation was made possible through the joint efforts of the DSS and other security agencies in both Nigeria and Ghana.

The trafficked persons, rescued by the DSS in Imo Ekpo, Ifuho and Ekpri Nsukara communities in Uyo, as well as in Ikot-Ekpene Local Government Area, comprised 27 males and 17 females.

They were received by an official of the Ghana High Commission, Mr Leslie Lawson, at the DSS office in Uyo.

Providing further details, the Ghana High Commission stated: “Further to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announcement of 13 March 2026 cautioning the public against the activities of ‘QNET’ and similar schemes, 44 Ghanaian nationals have been rescued from a fraudulent recruitment network in Nigeria.

“Affected individuals were lured through deceptive means, including social media and informal recruitment channels, with false promises of employment and travel opportunities.

“Upon arrival, they were subjected to exploitative conditions, including restricted movement, psychological coercion, and pressure to recruit others into the scheme.

“Following a coordinated operation conducted on 16 March 2026 by Nigerian security authorities, including the Department of State Services (DSS), in collaboration with relevant Ghanaian institutions, the victims arrived in Accra on 20 March 2026.”

The statement added that the Government of Ghana is working closely with its Nigerian counterparts and relevant stakeholders to dismantle the criminal networks involved, while also taking steps to ensure the protection, rehabilitation and reintegration of the victims.

It expressed sincere appreciation to the Federal Government of Nigeria for its prompt intervention and continued cooperation, while reiterating Ghana’s strong condemnation of human trafficking and fraudulent recruitment practices.

The ministry further advised the public to exercise utmost caution, verify all travel and employment opportunities through official channels, and avoid engaging with unverified individuals or entities.

It reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to protecting Ghanaian citizens both at home and abroad.