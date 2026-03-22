ECOWAS, Energy China Explore Partnership to Strengthen West Africa’s Power Infrastructure

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has begun discussions with Energy China International (CEEC) to deepen cooperation on developing regional energy infrastructure to expand electricity access and strengthen power systems across West Africa.



The engagement took place during a meeting in Abuja, where officials from the ECOWAS Energy and Mines Directorate met with CEEC representatives to advance dialogue on priority regional energy projects.

The session also included participants from the West African Power Pool (WAPP), the regional body responsible for coordinating electricity generation and transmission among West African countries.



During the meeting, participants reviewed project portfolios, technical capabilities, and potential financing channels designed to accelerate growth in the region’s power sector and support broader infrastructure development.

Discussions focused on exploring partnership opportunities and funding options for ECOWAS priority initiatives covering power generation, electricity transmission, and distribution infrastructure.



Acting Director of Energy and Mines at ECOWAS, William Baidoe, provided an overview of the Directorate’s mandate and ongoing programmes to improve energy access across the region. These include projects to expand electricity distribution networks as well as initiatives to develop energy storage systems that can enhance the stability and reliability of power supply.