Tuggar Denies Fuelling Disaffection in Bauchi APC, Accuses Yuguda of Misleading Party Members

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, has reacted to recent claims made by former Bauchi State Governor, Malam Isa Yuguda, regarding the conduct of the All Progressives Congress (APC) congresses in the state, describing the allegation as entirely false and lacking credible evidence.

Tuggar said he remains fully focused on his national duties, advancing Nigeria’s diplomatic and economic interests in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

In a response contained in a statement issued yesterday by Tuggar’s Special Assistant on Media and Communications Strategy, Alkasim Abdukadir which was made available to journalists in Bauchi, dismissed the allegation as entirely false and lacking credible evidence.

Tuggar stated that he has no interest in engaging in unnecessary public disputes and will not allow his name or reputation to be dragged into unfounded controversies.

Yuguda had earlier alleged that a petition submitted by the minister to the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) was aimed at maligning his character and credibility. He described the move as baseless and accused Tuggar of fuelling disaffection within the APC in pursuit of his alleged governorship ambition.

In a statement signed by Dapo Okubanjo on behalf of Yuguda’s media office, the former governor further accused Tuggar of attempting to undermine him despite being his political beneficiary during their time in the defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP).

However,Tuggar described claims that he offered financial inducement to influence party processes as “False, reckless and defamatory,” adding that such assertions were intended to mislead party members and create unnecessary tension.

The minister maintained that he has conducted his public life with integrity and has never engaged in such actions.

Tuggar also reaffirmed his status as a founding member of the APC, stressing his loyalty to the party and continued support for President Tinubu. He noted that his engagements with party leadership have always followed due process and established channels.

“Any engagement he has had with the party’s national leadership has been undertaken through legitimate and established channels available to every member of the APC,” the statement said.

Addressing the root of the controversy, Tuggar explained that the dispute revolves around the position of APC State Secretary, which, by established arrangement, is to be produced by the Katagum Zone.

He said stakeholders from the zone, including legislators and party leaders, have agreed that the current officeholder should remain, adding that the crisis stems from attempts by the former governor to unilaterally replace the official with a preferred candidate.

According to him, such actions have been resisted by stakeholders, leaving Yuguda as “A lone voice advancing a baseless agitation.”

Tuggar further questioned Yuguda’s claim of defending party unity, citing his history of political defections, including his exit in 2009 from the ANPP platform associated with former President Muhammadu Buhari.

“It is therefore ironic that the former governor now seeks to present himself as a defender of party unity. His political history is marked by repeated cross-carpeting and shifting allegiances, including his departure in 2009 from the platform and leadership of late President Muhammadu Buhari after benefiting from the support structure of the then All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP).

“He subsequently pursued political ambitions under different platforms, including a foray into the Green Party of Nigeria where he contested election to the Senate, further illustrating a pattern of shifting partisan affiliations,” Tuggar said.

The minister rejected claims that Yuguda was responsible for his political rise, asserting instead that Yuguda benefitted from his own political support base, particularly in Katagum Zone, during the 2007 elections.

“Contrary to his claims, he was not responsible for Ambassador Tuggar’s political emergence. During the 2007 political cycle, he in fact benefited significantly from Ambassador Tuggar’s political support base and resources, particularly within Katagum Zone, which contributed to his electoral success under the ANPP with President Buhari’s backing.”

He added that Yuguda’s subsequent defection to the PDP and his lingering resentment over past political contests may be influencing his current statements.

“Shortly thereafter, however, he abandoned that platform by decamping to the PDP government. It is also evident that Ambassador Tuggar’s subsequent decision to contest the governorship of Bauchi State against him has left a lingering resentment that appears to shape his present remarks,” Tuggar added.

Tuggar stressed that APC members in Bauchi State deserve politics anchored on truth, due process, and mutual respect.

He urged party stakeholders to remain united and focus on strengthening the APC in the collective interest of its members and supporters.