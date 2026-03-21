Proton Security Counsels Businesses, Public on Travel Safety for Eid-el-Fitr, Easter

As Nigeria approaches a peak travel period driven by the convergence of Eid-el-Fitr and Easter celebrations, security experts are raising concerns about increased exposure to travel-related risks for both businesses and individuals.

With millions of Nigerians expected to travel across major highways and urban centres, industry observers note that heightened movement places additional pressure on road infrastructure, security systems, and emergency response capacity.

Data from the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) shows that Nigeria records thousands of road traffic crashes annually, with festive periods typically experiencing noticeable spikes due to increased vehicular movement, long-distance travel, and night driving.

Against this backdrop, Proton Security Services Limited is urging corporate leaders to treat employee movement as a critical business function. Properly managed travel protocols protect lives, sustain operations, and safeguard corporate reputation.

Proton advises organisations to establish clear, enforceable travel guidelines. These should include approved routes, a preference for daylight travel where feasible, mandatory vehicle checks before departure, and a dedicated emergency contact accessible to all travelling staff. Staggered schedules, monitored transport for groups or key personnel, and escorted convoys along high-risk corridors are strongly recommended.

Speaking on the importance of proper travel oversight, Mr. Adekunmi Odebunmi, Managing Director of Proton Security Services Limited, said: “Businesses must take the lead at a time like this. When organisations plan, resource, and actively monitor staff movement, they not only protect their people but also preserve operational stability. At Proton, we bring together trained personnel, data-driven risk assessment, and rapid response capability to support this responsibility.”

Odebunmi added, “Routine oversight is equally important. Companies should embed regular check-ins and simple tracking or reporting systems into their processes, with management ensuring compliance. These measures reduce exposure to risk, minimise disruption, and demonstrate a clear commitment to employee welfare during periods of heightened movement.”

The company also advises families and individual travellers to adopt simple precautions that strengthen overall safety outcomes. Planning journeys in advance, avoiding night travel where possible, ensuring vehicles are roadworthy, securing valuables discreetly, and maintaining regular communication with trusted contacts remain effective ways to reduce vulnerability and support broader public safety efforts.

Proton underscores the importance of coordinated action across the wider security ecosystem. Stronger collaboration between businesses, unions, law enforcement agencies, and licensed private security providers can significantly enhance travel safety. Intelligence sharing, visible patrols at transport hubs, and targeted interventions along high-risk routes are practical steps that deter crime and improve response capability.

Over the years, Proton has invested in technology-enabled monitoring systems, professional training, and rapid escalation protocols. The company provides tailored travel safety solutions, including pre-travel briefings, convoy and escort services, and round-the-clock emergency support for organisations that prioritise both employee safety and business continuity.

As the festive season approaches, Proton urges corporate decision-makers to act with urgency and clarity. By implementing structured travel protocols, resourcing monitored transportation where required, and communicating expectations effectively, businesses not only reduce immediate risk but also demonstrate leadership that sustains confidence, protects lives, and keeps economic activity moving safely.