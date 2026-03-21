Nigerian Jurist, Daibo-Harriman Hailed for Decision to Strip Senegal of AFCON Title

Respected African football pundit, Mamadou Gaye has praised the integrity and professionalism of Nigerian jurist Roli Daibo-Harriman following a landmark ruling by the Confederation of African Football Appeal Committee in the aftermath of the controversial Africa Cup of Nations final.

The Confederation of African Football Appeal Board stripped Senegal of their Africa Cup of Nations title, awarding Morocco a 3-0 victory after a controversial final on January 18.

Senegal were found to have breached regulations by walking off the pitch in protest after Morocco were awarded a disputed penalty, causing a 17-minute delay.

Although Sadio Mané later convinced his teammates to return and the match ended 1-0 in their favour after extra time, Articles 82 states that any team that refuses to continue play or leaves the pitch without the referee’s permission is deemed to have forfeited the match.

Article 84 further stipulates that such a breach results in a 3-0 loss and elimination from the competition.

Gaye commended the leadership of the CAF Appeal Committee, highlighting the role of respected Nigerian judge Roli Daibo-Harriman.

“The Disciplinary Committee took a decision. Senegal did not appeal, Morocco appealed. Senegal was satisfied with the fine because they knew it was a jackpot, they knew what they did,” Gaye said on SuperSport’s Soccer Africa, as monitored by allnigeriasoccer.com.

“Morocco protested. Now the Appeal Committee is led by a Nigerian woman judge highly respected in Nigeria, very decent woman.

“They took the decision based on the inquiries. They even interrogated all the cameras in the stadium. That’s why the Appeal Committee exists. Now after the Appeal Committee, you go to the Court of Arbitration.

“People are very emotional because for the first time in African history we have a president that doesn’t meddle in committees — disciplinary, appeal, referees. Everybody has full independence and transparency.”

Justice Roli Daibo-Harriman, a seasoned 65-year-old High Court judge in Delta State with expertise in Alternative Dispute Resolution, was elected Chair of the CAF Appeal Board in 2023.