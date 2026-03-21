DataPro Convenes Media, Analysts, Industry Influencers for Credit Rating

Nigeria’s technology-driven credit rating agency, DataPro, has set March 26, 2026, as the date for its annual virtual training programme for media practitioners, aimed at deepening understanding of the credit rating industry and strengthening financial reporting standards.

The initiative, first introduced in 2021 as part of the company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts, continues to serve as a platform for building capacity among journalists and analysts covering the financial and capital markets.

According to Victoria Balogun, the company’s Senior Financial Analyst, this year’s edition is expected to attract a wide range of participants, including professionals from the print and electronic media, editors of capital market publications, financial analysts, communication officers, and financial industry influencers.

Speaking ahead of the programme, the Executive Director/Chief Rating Officer of DataPro, Mr. Oladele Adeoye, underscored the evolving nature of financial journalism in a rapidly changing technological landscape.

According to him, this year’s training theme, ‘Reporting Financial Analysis in the Age of AI’, reflects the urgent need for media practitioners to adapt to new tools and realities shaping the industry.

“Financial reporting is no longer just about numbers; it is about trust, transparency, and resilience,” he said. “In the age of AI, media practitioners must be equipped to interpret dynamic data and communicate it in ways that empower society.”

He noted that the programme would focus on practical insights into how artificial intelligence is transforming financial analysis, enabling participants to better understand complex datasets and present them clearly, accurately, and impactfully.

Industry observers say the training comes at a critical time when the intersection of finance and technology is redefining how information is generated, processed, and disseminated, placing greater responsibility on the media to ensure accuracy and clarity in reporting.

DataPro has, over the years, sustained its advocacy for increased awareness of the credit rating industry, positioning it as a vital component of financial market development and investor confidence.

Beyond the annual media training, the company also hosts the International Credit Rating Webinar every October, further expanding its engagement with stakeholders and reinforcing its commitment to industry education.

As a recognised credit rating agency, DataPro operates under the Securities and Exchange Commission, ensuring compliance with established standards and best practices in the Nigerian financial system.

With this year’s training, the firm is expected to deepen conversations around the role of data, technology, and responsible journalism in shaping a more transparent and resilient financial system.