Catholic Bishops Urge Nigerians to Stand for Peace, Justice

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), Archbishop Matthew Man-Oso Ndagoso, has urged citizens of all faiths in the country to go beyond peaceful coexistence and work collectively towards building a nation anchored on justice, truth, and mutual respect.

In a goodwill message to the Muslim faithfuls, on the occasion of Eid-el-Fitr, the Archbishop urged Nigerians to imbibe values such as forgiveness, solidarity with the poor, and reverence for God as pathways to national healing and renewal.

“As you celebrate, we join you in thanksgiving to Almighty God, praying that the spiritual benefits of Ramadan will continue to renew hearts, deepen compassion, and strengthen unity across the nation,” he said.

Ndagoso commended their commitment to fasting, prayer, and almsgiving, describing it as a strong demonstration of faith, discipline, and devotion to God.

While harping on the significance of this year’s religious calendar, CBCN said that both Christians and Muslims commenced their fasting periods simultaneously.

According to the CBCN president, the convergence underscores shared values of sacrifice, prayer, and reliance on God, while reinforcing the need for unity and mutual understanding among Nigerians.

He also said that the country is currently grappling with serious challenges, including insecurity, economic hardship, and social divisions.

In the light of the unabating challenges facing the country, Ndagoso prayed for peace, protection, and divine guidance for Nigeria and its leaders, urging them to remain committed to serving the common good.