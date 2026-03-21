Bucci Franklin, Sunshine Rosman Reunite in New Action Thriller, The Creek

Ferdinard Ekechukwu

Award winning filmmaker and director, Toka Mcbaror has released the trailer for his upcoming film, “The Creek,” which is set for a cinematic release on March 27.

The story delves into the conflict surrounding oil exploration in the Niger Delta, highlighting the significant amount taken from the people and the minimal benefits provided for them.

With strong themes of survival, power, and struggle, The Creek transports you to the Niger Delta, showing the lives of men and women who fight daily for justice as their flames “burn brighter than the refineries” in the oil-producing region.

As Nollywood continues to expand its storytelling scope and global reach, The Creek stands out as a film that reflects the industry’s commitment to telling meaningful African stories.

Directed by Toka Mcbaror and produced by Nicholas David Adora, The Creek stars Bucci Franklin, Sam Dede, Shine Rosman, Charles Inojie, Alfred Benjamin, and more.

If you watch the pair Bucci Franklin and Sunshine Rosman in “To Kill A Monkey,” then you might want to pay attention to what they’re doing next in this new action thriller as they two actors reunite in “The Creek”.