Bauchi APC: When Politics Slips Into Unproven Accusations

By Usman Dahiru

The crisis within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi State has deepened, with former Governor Isa Yuguda levelling serious allegations against the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar.

At the centre of the controversy is a familiar question in Nigerian politics: are these claims backed by verifiable evidence, or are they part of a broader political contest?

The accusations, ranging from bribery to internal sabotage, are serious. Yet, no substantiated proof has been presented publicly.

In the absence of evidence, such claims risk being dismissed as politically motivated attempts to undermine a perceived rival.

Tuggar is not a political newcomer. He previously represented Gamawa Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, where he built a reputation for legislative engagement and constituency advocacy. His continued role in party mobilisation and national politics reflects years of steady involvement.

As Minister of Foreign Affairs, his responsibilities are largely international, focused on diplomacy and national representation.

Claims that he is orchestrating state-level party crises raise questions about their plausibility and, more broadly, the quality of political discourse within the party.

What appears more likely is that shifting power dynamics within the Bauchi APC are driving the tension. As influence evolves, entrenched interests often respond with resistance, and in such moments, allegations can become tools for shaping narratives ahead of future contests.

There is also a growing concern about the attempt to criminalise political ambition. In a democratic setting, the desire to lead is legitimate.

The real issue is the tendency to counter ambition with unverified claims rather than constructive engagement.

If there are credible concerns, party structures and legal institutions provide clear channels for resolution. Resorting to media battles without evidence only deepens divisions and weakens public trust in leadership.

At a time when the APC in Bauchi should be consolidating ahead of future elections, internal disputes risk eroding its cohesion and handing an advantage to opposition forces observing the cracks.

Notably, Tuggar has largely remained focused on his national assignment, avoiding direct involvement in the exchanges. That restraint may signal a preference for institutional responsibility over local political confrontation.

The unfolding situation leaves the party at a crossroads: prioritise unity and internal stability, or remain entangled in conflicts driven by unproven allegations.

Ultimately, the strength and relevance of the APC in Bauchi will depend on its ability to manage disagreements without resorting to claims that lack substantiation.

*Usman Dahiru writes from Bauchi