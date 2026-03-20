Worsening Insecurity: CSOs Demand Review of Katsina Peace Agreements

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Katsina State has expressed deep concern over the resurgence of insecurity in the state, calling for an urgent review of existing peace agreements with armed groups following a fresh wave of deadly attacks in the state.

In a statement issued yesterday by its Public Relations Officer, Dahiru Gambo Rafindadi, the coalition condemned the recent attacks on Farun Bala, Dandume, and Jikamshi communities, where bandits killed several residents and left many others injured.

The coalition said the renewed attacks in the state represent a major setback to the fragile peace earlier recorded in the frontline and vulnerable local government areas, following dialogue and peace initiatives with the marauding bandits.

It warned that the resurgence of violence raises serious concerns about the sustainability of such agreements, especially as communities prepare for the wet farming season, “a period vital to livelihoods and food security.”

Describing the incidents as “senseless acts of violence” that have plunged affected communities into mourning and fear, the CSOs said the continuous bloodshed has disrupted livelihoods and threatened the socio-economic stability of communities in the state.

Acknowledging the efforts of the state Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, in combatting security challenges in the state, the coalition emphasised the need for a comprehensive review of the peace agreements with bandits, with a focus on strengthening mechanisms that will prevent further escalation of violence.

“We also commend the efforts of Governor Radda and LGAs chairmen, and urge them not to relent. The coalition calls for a thorough reassessment of the existing peace agreements with a focus on strengthening and sustaining them to prevent further breakdown,” the statement added.

The statement further noted that: “We must not allow this situation to deteriorate further. Enough is enough! Every life lost is one too many, and decisive action is urgently required. We call on all tiers of government to work collaboratively and decisively to confront this crisis before it escalates beyond control.

“In particular, we draw the urgent attention of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the worsening security situation in Katsina State and the wider North-West and North-East regions. We call for the immediate deployment of comprehensive and effective security measures to protect lives and property.

“Our security forces are capable and well-trained; they must be adequately equipped, supported, and empowered with the necessary resources and enabling environment to carry out their duties effectively.”

The coalition also appealed to members of the National Assembly from Katsina State to prioritise the security challenges affecting their constituents, urging them to raise their voices and push for concrete interventions to ward off the carnage in the state.

According to the coalition, “This is not the time for silence or routine legislative business. The urgency of the situation demands proactive engagement and sustained advocacy.”

While calling for unity and resilience in the face of the ongoing crisis, the CSOs extended condolences to the families of victims and expressed solidarity with affected communities.