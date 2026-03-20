With One Voice, Leaders Pray for Nigeria’s Security, Sue for Peace, Unity at Eid-al-Fitr

• Tinubu seeks renewed commitment to nation, humanity

•Atiku, Akpabio, Abbas, Obi, Yilwatda, Sanwo-Olu, Mbah, Abiodun, Alia, Bago, Yahaya, others celebrate end of Ramadan

Our Correspondents





As Muslims around the world celebrate the end of the Ramadan season, prominent Nigerian leaders, yester-day, with some kind of unanimity, called for prayers for the nation, especially in the area of security, while at the same time suing for peace and unity of Nigeria.

The leaders, who despite their differences in faith and political leaning sent out wishes and greetings, were, however, concerned about many things, chief of which was the security of the country.

President Bola Tinubu, while congratulating the Muslim faithful in Nigeria, urged renewed commitment to the nation and humanity.

The president, in a release by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, enjoined Nigerian Muslims to rededicate themselves to the noble teachings of the holy month, which emphasised piety, empathy, and unity among humanity.

“We have a lot to draw from the noble lessons of Ramadan, especially at a time like this. We must continue to abide by the virtues of piety, selflessness, perseverance, kindness and compassion beyond this period,” he said.

Tinubu urged all Muslim faithful to extend a hand of kindness to the needy of all faiths, to further show unity and camaraderie.

The president also tasked Muslim leaders to use the occasion to offer prayers for peace and prosperity to prevail in the country.

Atiku Urges FG to Prioritise Security

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar called on the federal government to prioritise the security of the people.

Congratulating the Muslim faithful in Nigeria and across the world on the successful completion of the Ramadan fasting, Atiku urged the government to pay attention to security.

He stressed, “The protection of the lives and property of citizens is a divine decree and the sole responsibility of every government.

“A greater number of people are being crushed by the economic downturn and global events in the past three weeks have further exacerbated the situation.

“It is incumbent on the wealthy to be more compassionate by taking up the responsibility of charity to help cushion the effect of the burden on the poor.”

A press statement by his media office admonished Muslims to remain steadfast in piety by maintaining peace and engaging in charitable causes.

He stated, “The completion of the Ramadan fasting is a call to duty that ensures we sustain the good deeds that the noble month requires of us.

“We must ensure that the lessons of the month are not lost on us and that the celebration of today is a reminder to the people, especially Muslims, to follow in the tradition of the noble Prophet Muhammad (SAW) in seeking closeness to God through worship and maintaining peace.”

Akpabio, Barau, Bamidele Rally Nigerians for Unity, Compassion, Security Reforms

Leaders of the Senate called for renewed commitment to national unity, compassion for the less privileged, and far-reaching reforms to tackle insecurity.

They also expressed optimism over ongoing economic and security interventions by the federal government.

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, extended warm felicitations to the Muslim faithful, urging them to uphold the values of compassion, forgiveness, and generosity cultivated during the holy month of Ramadan.

In a message by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Eseme Eyiboh, Akpabio congratulated Muslims on the successful completion of the Ramadan fast, describing Eid-el-Fitr as a period that embodies the virtues of empathy, kindness, and unity.

He emphasised the need for Nigerians to show greater concern for the less-privileged in society, stating that the essence of the season lay in giving and promoting harmony.

Akpabio added that the spirit of the season should inspire citizens to work collectively towards a more just and harmonious society, while praying for peace, progress and prosperity in Nigeria and across the globe.

Similarly, Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin, urged Muslims to sustain prayers for global peace amid rising international tensions, while highlighting the economic implications of ongoing global conflicts.

Barau, in a statement by his media aide, Ismail Mudashir, expressed concern over price shocks linked to geopolitical crises, including the tensions involving the United States, Israel and Iran, which he said continued to impact economies around the world, including Nigeria.

The deputy senate president also commended Tinubu for what he described as relentless efforts to stabilise the Nigerian economy through reforms and policy measures, as well as ongoing efforts to combat insecurity.

He said the president’s directive to security chiefs to relocate to Maiduguri following recent attacks would help to flush out criminal elements and restore peace in the affected areas.

Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, in his Eid message, called for a comprehensive and multi-dimensional approach to addressing insecurity in the country, warning that reliance on military force alone would not guarantee lasting peace.

Bamidele stated that while the efforts of Nigeria’s defence and security agencies remained commendable, there was an urgent need to recalibrate strategies to tackle violent extremism and terrorism more effectively.

He stressed that beyond kinetic operations, government at all levels must invest in human capital development, including education, healthcare, and social safety nets, to address the root causes of insecurity.

Nigeria in New Dawn, Say Abbas, Yilwatda

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, and National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, congratulated Nigerian Muslims on the successful completion of Ramadan, saying their prayers and supplication are about to bring the country to a new dawn.

Yilwatda, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Communications Strategy, Abimbola Tooki, said Ramadan was not merely a period of abstinence; it was a sacred journey of the soul — a time of deep reflection, sacrifice, discipline, compassion, and renewed devotion to Almighty Allah.

He stated that over the past month, millions of faithful had demonstrated unwavering commitment to the values of faith, patience, and selflessness.

Yilwatda said, “At a time when our nation continues to navigate complex challenges, the spirit of sacrifice and collective responsibility that Ramadan instils in us remains more relevant than ever.

“I particularly commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his steadfast leadership and resilience in steering the affairs of our great nation.

“His administration continues to take bold and necessary steps aimed at repositioning Nigeria for sustainable growth, economic stability, and national cohesion.”

Abbas, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Krishi, said Allah (SWT) had been merciful and gracious to Nigeria, especially in the wake of the country’s socio-economic, security, and political challenges.

He stated that divine intervention, through prayers, remained a major reason for the country’s unity, peace, and stability.

The speaker urged Islamic adherents to continue to imbibe piety, selflessness, charity, and other virtues of Ramadan, stressing that Nigerians cannot afford to reduce their prayers for a better society and nation.

Obi Urges Ramadan Spirit Going Forward

Presidential hopeful, Peter Obi, urged Nigerian Muslims to imbibe the spirit of Ramadan going forward, after the 30-day fast.

Obi, in congratulating them for successfully completing the religious obligation in faith, said, “I join you with heartfelt joy as we celebrate Eid al-Fitr, the blessed festival that marks the successful completion of the sacred month of Ramadan.

“This occasion is a profound reminder of the power of faith, discipline, selflessness, and unwavering devotion to Almighty Allah.

“Throughout Ramadan, you have fasted, prayed, given charity, and drawn closer to God embodying values that inspire not only the Muslim ummah but every person of goodwill.

“These lessons of compassion, humility, patience, and solidarity must not end with the month; may they continue to guide our hearts, our actions, and our shared life as Nigerians.

“In these challenging times for our nation; marked by hardship, insecurity, and the urgent need for renewal. Let the spirit of Eid strengthen our resolve to stand together.

“Let us extend hands of kindness to the vulnerable, promote peace across our communities, reject division in all its forms, and work tirelessly for a just, equitable, and prosperous Nigeria where every citizen thrives.”

Sanwo-Olu Urges Peace Prayers

Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, urged Nigerians to pray for peace across the land, ask-ing them to unite and work together for the growth and development of Lagos and Nigeria.

Sanwo-Olu congratulated Nigerians, particularly Muslims in the state, on the celebration of Eid-el-Fitr, which marked the end of a month-long spiritual renewal of fasting, and prayers.

He stated, “Let us continue to remember our state, our nation, and the countless souls around the world who look to Allah for peace, mercy, and guidance. Let us be steadfast in prayers for continued peace and stability in Nigeria.

“As we approach another important juncture in our democratic journey, let us humbly ask the Almighty Allah to grant peace across the land, to guide those entrusted with leadership with wisdom and fairness, and to ensure that our collective actions reflect justice, unity, and the common good for all.”

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, urged Muslims to continue on the path of spirituality, welfarism, and peaceful co-existence in the state.

He expressed gratitude for the Muslims’ dedication to prayers and sacrifices during the Holy Month. He urged them to continue to emulate the good virtues inherent in Ramadan, such as helping the poor and the vulnerable in society, offering gratitude to Allah, and showing compassion and generosity to one another, among other good deeds.

Mbah Urges Unity, Sacrifice, Compassion

Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, urged the Muslim faithful and Nigerians, in general, to sustain the virtues of unity, peace, and sacrifice that defined the Holy month of Ramadan.

Mbah made the call in his Eid-el-Fitr message to Enugu and Nigerian Muslim Ummah on Thursday.

In the message personally signed, the governor said, “I extend my warmest greetings to the Muslim Ummah in Enugu State in particular and Nigerians in general as they celebrate the joyous occasion of Eid-el-Fitr, marking the successful completion of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

“The sacred period of Ramadan, defined by sacrifice, discipline, and deep spiritual reflection, typifies the rebirth that we fervently pray for and look forward to as a nation.

“As we mark this special day, may the enduring lessons of brotherhood, compassion, and the shared humanity that prevailed throughout Ramadan usher in a new season of unity and progress in our country.

“May these virtues inspire us to rise above every challenge and strengthen our bonds to work together towards a more peaceful, just, and prosperous Nige-ria.”

Chairman of Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area of Enugu State, Mr. Ugo-Ferdinand Ukwueze, also called on the Muslim faithful to embrace unity and peaceful co-existence as they celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Fitr.

Ukwueze urged Muslims across the world, particularly those in Enugu State, to reflect on the values of faith, sacrifice, and compassion cultivated during Ramadan, and to recommit themselves to the ideals of charity and communal harmony.

Abiodun Urges Sustained Piety, Compassion

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, extended warm felicitations to the Muslim faithful across the state on the successful completion of the holy month of Ramadan.

In a statement issued in Abeokuta, Abiodun described Ramadan as a sacred period marked by deep reflection, devotion, self-discipline, and renewed commitment to the service of Almighty Allah and humanity.

He commended Muslims for their steadfastness throughout the 30-day fast, stating that beyond abstaining from food and drink, the season was characterised by increased acts of charity, compassion, and support for the less privileged—values that strengthen both faith and society.

The governor expressed appreciation to the Muslim community for their continuous prayers for peace, progress, and good governance in Ogun State and Nigeria, at large.

He acknowledged that such spiritual support was vital in fostering unity, stability, and democratic growth.

“As our Muslim brothers and sisters celebrate Eid al-Fitr, we join them in gratitude to Almighty Allah for granting the grace to witness the end of this blessed month,” he said.

Oborevwori Greets Muslims, Urges Peace

Delta State Governor, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, extended warm felicitations to the Muslim faithful in the state and across Nigeria on the occasion of Eid-el-Fitr, marking the successful completion of the holy month of Ramadan.

Oborevwori, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, in Asaba, congratulated Muslims on their devotion, sacrifice, and commitment to the spiritual values of Islam, as demonstrated during the period of fasting and prayer.

He stated that Ramadan represented a period of deep reflection, self-discipline, compassion, and renewed faith, urging Muslims to sustain these virtues beyond the holy month for the overall good of society.

He emphasised the importance of peaceful coexistence, unity, and tolerance among people of different religious and ethnic backgrounds.

The governor also called on Nigerians to use the occasion to pray for the continued peace, stability, and progress of the country, stressing that collective efforts and mutual understanding are key to overcoming current socio-economic challenges.

Alia: Unity, Prayers Key to Benue’s Peace

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, reaffirmed the centrality of unity, collective responsibility, and sustained prayers to achieve peace and socio-economic development in the state. Alia stated this yesterday while hosting Muslim faithful to an Iftar (breaking of fast) at the New Banquet Hall of Government House, Makurdi. He described the occasion as both spiritually significant and symbolically unifying.

Reflecting on the rare convergence of the holy seasons of Ramadan and Lent, Alia stated that such alignment presented profound opportunity for deeper interfaith harmony and supplication.

“This rare convergence of Ramadan and Lent is a divine invitation for us to unite in prayers for our state and our nation,” he stated.

Addressing the prevailing security challenges, he acknowledged the difficulties inherited by his administration, but maintained that government remained resolute and proactive in confronting banditry and criminality across the state.

The governor stated, “While insecurity remains a concern, we are resilient in our commitment to confronting it decisively. With sustained efforts and the grace of God, we shall overcome. This monster is called insecurity, but we have started cutting the head and it must die.”

Bago Seeks Spiritual Help to Security

Niger State Governor, Mohammed Bago, charged Muslims to continue to pray for spiritual intervention in the security challenges facing the state.

Bago also admonished the people to sustain the peace and peaceful coexistence in the state.

In his Sallah message, signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, the governor rejoiced with Muslims for the successful completion of the month of Ramadan, saying the lessons learnt should be sustained.

The governor said his administration was committed to its “New Niger Agenda” and would continue to pursue the realisation of the vision with vigour.

Oyebanji Urges Prayers for Prosperous Nigeria, Successful Ekiti Governorship Poll

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, congratulated Muslims on the Eid-el-Fitri festival.

Oyebanji, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, described the completion of the Ramadan fast as a spiritually fulfilling experience for Muslims.

He commended the Muslim Ummah in Ekiti State for their devotion and commitment to the observance of one of the most important pillars of the Islamic faith.

The governor charged the Muslim community to pray for the successful conduct of the forthcoming governorship election in Ekiti and for the state to enjoy peace before, during, and after the June 20 poll.

Oyebanji advocated continuous supplications for Ekiti State, in particular, and Nigeria, in general, for peace, progress, security of life and property, and prosperity of the land.

Yahaya Urges Sustained Prayers, Collective Resolve Amid Challenges

Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Yahaya, called on Muslims and, indeed, all citizens to sustain the spirit of devotion, sacrifice, and supplication cultivated during the holy month of Ramadan, as they celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Fitr.

In a goodwill message marking the successful completion of the Ramadan fast, Yahaya emphasised that Eid-el-Fitr was not only a time of celebration but also a moment for deep reflection. He urged the faithful to translate the lessons of the sacred month into everyday conduct.

The governor stated, “As we celebrate the Eid-el-Fitr festival, I wish to admonish us to learn from the good lessons of Ramadan which connote piety, obedience and selflessness. We must all imbibe the tenets of Islam which promote peace, tolerance, modesty and love.”

According to the message by his Director-General, Press Affairs, Ismaila Uba Misilli, Yahaya stressed the importance of sustaining prayers for peace, unity, and prosperity, particularly at a time when the country was navigating socio-economic challenges.

He urged citizens not to lose hope, but to remain steadfast in faith and collective resolve, expressing confidence that Nigeria will emerge stronger and more united.

Makarfi Urges Prayer to End National Challenges

Former Kaduna State Governor, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, called on Nigerians to seize the opportunity of the holy season to rededicate themselves to prayers for speedy resolution of the country’s myriad challenges.

In his Eid-el-Fitr message, Makarfi said the country was in dire need of prayers as citizens grappled with security, political, and socio-economic difficulties.

He, however, expressed optimism over Nigeria’s future, insisting that the country’s position as a leader in Africa and beyond remains assured.

Makarfi stated, “My faith in the eventuality of Nigeria attaining its full potential and realising its greatness remains unshaken. All we need to do is, even as we pray, continue to roll up our sleeves in hard work and commitment.”

He expressed gratitude to God for granting Muslims the opportunity to participate in the month-long Ramadan fast and witness its successful completion.

Ilorin Emir, Egbewole Urge Muslims to Sustain Virtues of Ramadan Fast

Emir of Ilorin and Chairman, Kwara State Traditional Rulers Council, Mai-Martaba Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, urged all Muslims to sustain the virtues learned during Ramadan, such as piety, humility, generosity, tolerance, and love for one another.

In a statement by the monarch’s Press Secretary, Dr. AbdulAzeez Arowona, the emir said, “Ramadan is not only a time of abstinence but also a period of deep reflection, compassion, discipline, and renewed devotion to Allah.

“This joyous festival should also serve as a moment to promote peace, unity, and religious harmony in our communities and across the nation.

“Nigeria’s strength lies in its diversity, and we must continue to live together in mutual respect and understanding, irrespective of faith or ethnic background.

“I call on all citizens to shun violence, intolerance, and actions capable of disrupting public order. Let us use this occasion to extend kindness to the less privileged, support the needy, reconcile with one another, and pray for lasting peace, security, and prosperity in our dear country.”

In a similar vein, Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Professor Wahab Olasupo Egbewole, SAN, congratulated members of the university’s Muslim community and their counterparts across the world on witnessing the end of the one-month spiritually elevating engagement.

In a statement issued by Director of Corporate Affairs of the university, Mr Kunle Akogun, the vice chancellor called for celebration, particularly in view of the fact that so many of those that started the Ramadan Fast did not live to witness the end.

Bala Wunti Felicitates Bauchi People at Eid el-Fitr, Seeks Peaceful, Issue-based Politics

Philanthropist and politician, Dr. Bala Wunti, extended warm felicitations to the people of Bauchi State and the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of Eid el-Fitr, marking the successful completion of the Holy month of Ramadan.

Wunti urged citizens to use the period of celebration to strengthen unity, compassion, and peaceful coexistence across the state.

In a statement by Chief Communication Officer of BWSO, Abubakar Al-Sadique, Wunti congratulated Muslims on the spiritual discipline, sacrifice, and devotion demonstrated throughout the Ramadan fast.

He encouraged the people of Bauchi State to continue to support the less-privileged and strengthen the bonds of brotherhood and mutual respect within their communities.

Ahead of the 2027 general election, Wunti called on political actors, supporters, and, particularly, the youth to embrace decent and issue-based politics that focused on ideas, policies, and the development of Bauchi State.

NLC Seeks Honest Appraisal of Nigeria’s Security, Economic Situation

Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) urged Nigerian leaders to engage in soul-searching on the precarious affairs of the country.

In its Sallah message, the labour movement lamented the seemingly unrelenting hardship and insecurity in the land.

It said the Sallah festivities were coming amid continued bloodletting and insecurity in parts of the country.

The message, signed by NLC President, Joe Ajaero, stated that the working class and the poor had been sacrificed on the altar of primitive accumulation.

It said the incessant drumbeats of conflicts and the desperation for power at all costs by politicians were a distraction from the real task at hand.

According to NLC, the highest gift the government could bequeath to the citizenry was a peaceful nation.

NLC said, “It is only citizens that are alive and free from fear that can be governed, can vote, and can hold you accountable to build a sustainable nation.

“We call on all leaders and gatekeepers of our nation; from the corridors of Aso Rock to the local government secretariats; to use this sacred period for deep and sincere soul-searching.”

Lagos APC, Cleric Charge Muslims on Discipline, Good Virtues after Ramadan

Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, and Islamic scholar and cleric, Sheikh AbdulRahman Lawal, urged Muslims to sustain the spiritual purification and discipline observed during the fasting period.

Ojelabi gave the advice at the third edition of the party’s annual Ramadan public lecture held at LTV 8 Blue Roof, Ikeja.

The lecture, themed, “Maintaining Our Spirituality After Ramadan,” was attended by party chieftains, members, clerics, and supporters.

In his opening remarks, Ojelabi, represented by Pharm. Muyideen Daramola, urged Muslims to refrain from habits that could diminish the gains of the Ramadan fast.

He identified three categories of people during Ramadan, those who began but did not complete the fast, those who started and dropped midway, and those who witnessed it to the end.

“All the bad habits we refrained from during the fasting period should not return after Ramadan,” he added.

Chairman of the Ramadan Lecture Planning Committee, Hon. Moshood Mayegun, expressed gratitude for the successful hosting of the event, despite logistical challenges.

Mayegun stated that the programme had been postponed three times due to party activities, including congresses and convention processes, as well as changes in the state executive committee.

“Despite the postponements, we thank Allah for sparing our lives to witness today,” he said.

Ataoja Bans Political Attire, Activities at Osogbo Prayer Grounds

The Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Oyetunji, prohibited the display of political materials and activities at Eid-el-Fitr prayer grounds tomorrow across Osogbo, in a move aimed at preserving peace and religious harmony.

The monarch directed that no worshipper should wear clothes, caps, or any item bearing the logo or emblem of political parties during the Eid prayers. He also banned the hoisting of banners and posters, as well as political discussions at all designated prayer grounds in the town.

The directive was conveyed through the Asiwaju of Osogbo land, Justice Moshood Adeigbe (retd), following a stakeholders’ meeting involving Chief Imam of Osogbo, Sheikh Musa Animasahun, security agencies, and representatives of political parties in the state.

The traditional ruler said the decision became necessary in view of the need to sustain the prevailing peace in Osogbo, especially as political activities intensify ahead of the forthcoming governorship election in Osun State.

He warned that security agencies had been placed on alert and directed to take decisive action against anyone who violated the order.

“All Muslims attending Eid-el-Fitr prayers in Osogbo must refrain from wearing political party insignia or engaging in political discussions at the prayer grounds. This directive applies to all Eid grounds within the town,” the statement read.

IPCR Urges Nigerians to Embrace Unity, Peaceful Coexistence

Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR) called on Nigerians to strengthen unity, tolerance, and peaceful coexistence as Muslims across the country celebrate Eid-el-Fitr.

In a statement in Abuja, Director-General of the institute, Dr. Joseph Ochogwu, congratulated the Muslim Ummah in Nigeria and around the world on the successful completion of the Ramadan fast.

Ochogwu said the occasion provided an opportunity for citizens to renew their commitment to the values of peace, compassion, and national unity.

He urged Muslims to sustain the virtues cultivated during Ramadan, such as self-discipline, patience, charity and piety, beyond the festive period, stressing that such values are essential for building harmonious communities and strengthening the nation.

According to him, Nigerians must also rise above religious, ethnic, and political differences and embrace mutual respect and peaceful coexistence as vital ingredients for national development.

Ochogwu stated, “At a time when the country is confronted with complex challenges, unity of purpose and collective responsibility are crucial to overcoming divisions and building a more secure and prosperous nation.”

Sokoto Cleric, Followers Observe Eid, Despite Sultan’s Directive

Sokoto-based Islamic scholar, Sheikh Musa Luku-wa, yesterday, led his followers to observe Eid al-Fitr prayers in defiance of the directive issued by Sultan of Sokoto, who had declared Friday as the official Sallah day.

The cleric conducted the two-unit Eid prayer at his Mabera mosque at approximately 9:10am, after, reportedly, addressing his followers hours after the sultan’s announcement that the Shawwal crescent moon had not been sighted anywhere in Nigeria.

In a message that later circulated on social media, Lukuwa justified the decision by citing confirmed reports of moon sighting in neighbouring Niger Republic.

According to him, trusted contacts in the country verified the development, prompting his group to proceed with the Eid celebration.

Lukuwa stated, “Niger Republic is very close to us—about 100 kilometres away. If we accept reports from cities like Kano or even Lagos, which are farther away, there is no reason to reject confirmed sightings from a neighbouring country.”

He emphasised that the decision was not an act of disregard for Sultan’s authority but rather adherence to religious teachings.

He stated, “We usually follow the Sultan’s directive in starting and ending Ramadan. However, when it is clear that the moon has been sighted, we must act in accordance with the teachings of the Prophet, even if it differs from the Sultan’s declaration.”

NASFAT Chief Missioner Urges Support for Tinubu, Calls for Patience Amid Reforms

Chief Missioner of Nasrul-Lahi-l-Fatih Society (NASFAT), Imam Abdu-Azeez Morufu Onike, urged Nigerians to support the Tinubu administration and exercise patience as the government implemented ongoing reforms.

In his Eid-ul-Fitr message, Onike cautioned against premature criticism, calling on citizens to adopt a more measured and constructive approach to national discourse.

“Islam teaches balance: we hold leaders accountable, but we must also avoid baseless suspicion, offer constructive advice, and support genuine efforts aimed at public welfare,” he said.

The cleric acknowledged the economic hardship currently faced by Nigerians, but stated that the federal government was making observable efforts to stabilise the economy and improve security.

He pointed to key policy measures, such as fuel subsidy removal, foreign exchange unification, and fiscal reforms, which he said were already producing positive macroeconomic indicators, including increased government revenue and improved investor confidence.

Delta Police Promise Adequate Security

Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, CP Aina Adesola, ordered strategic deployment of personnel across the state to ensure a peaceful and secure Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

Adesola assured the Muslim faithful and residents of adequate security, including measures to safeguard life and property, and ensure the free flow of traffic.

He stated that a robust operational deployment comprising conventional police personnel, tactical units, and other operational assets had been placed at all Eid prayer grounds and other strategic locations across the state.

Adesola warned criminal elements, including cultists and other mischief-makers, to desist from their unlawful acts, stressing that the command is fully prepared to deal decisively with any threat to public peace.

He directed Divisional Police Officers, Area Commanders, and Tactical Commanders to intensify intelligence-led raids on criminal hideouts and black spots, while Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations was to ensure effective coordination and supervision of all deployments for the sustenance of peace and security before, during, and after the celebrations.