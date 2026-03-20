Ramadan: LG Supports Muslim Faithful with Iftar, Rewards

LG Electronics (LG) has reaffirmed its commitment to community, compassion, and shared prosperity as it joins Muslim faithful across Nigeria in celebrating the holy month of Ramadan.

Through its annual “Share The Life’s Good” campaign, the brand continues to create meaningful impact by organizing Iftar outreaches in mosques and community centres across key cities. The initiative provides meals to fasting Muslims, fostering a spirit of togetherness and reinforcing the values of giving and unity that define the season.

Speaking on the initiative, Managing Director, LG Electronics, Mr. Hyoung Sub Ji, described Ramadan as a time that strengthens human connection and shared purpose.

“Ramadan is a sacred period marked by prayer, fasting, and reflection. It brings people closer and reinforces the importance of kindness and community. Through our Share The Life’s Good initiative, we are proud to support families and deepen our connection with consumers during this special time,” he said.

Also speaking, Public Relations & CSR Manager, LG Electronics, Moses Osime said LG’s presence spans beyond community outreach to in-store engagements and curated experiences, including special Iftar gatherings for customers and partners, all designed to celebrate the essence of the season.

As part of its Ramadan activities, LG also rewarded customers through its ongoing double-digit campaign, offering washing machines, shopping vouchers, and gift items to consumers who purchased LG products during the period.

This initiative not only incentivizes patronage but also extends the spirit of giving to customers.

According to Osime, the company leveraged multiple platforms throughout Ramadan to engage Muslim faithful, providing support that ranges from practical solutions for meal preparation to inspirational content that resonates with the season.

With long fasting hours requiring proper nourishment, LG highlighted the role of its home appliances in making meal preparation easier and more efficient. The brand also collaborated with influencers and culinary experts to develop nutritious recipes, showcasing how LG microwave ovens and kitchen solutions can help families prepare balanced Sahur and Iftar meals with ease.

“Ramadan gives us the privilege to celebrate community, and LG is proud to be part of that story,” he added.

Through these initiatives, LG continues to strengthen its relationship with Nigerian consumers, delivering not just innovative products but also meaningful experiences that enrich lives and uphold the true spirit of Ramadan.

Ramadan, a period of spiritual reflection, devotion, and generosity, offers an opportunity for individuals and communities to reconnect and support one another. LG’s intervention aligns with these values, ensuring families can experience comfort and nourishment during the fasting period.