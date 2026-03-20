Police Reform: IGP Seeks Improved Partnership with NPTF to Enhance Personnel Welfare

Linus Aleke in Abuja





The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Rilwan Disu, has reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening collaboration with the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (NPTF) as part of ongoing reforms to modernise the Nigeria Police Force and prioritise the welfare of its personnel.

Disu emphasised that a robust and strategically aligned partnership with the NPTF is central to the Force’s reform agenda.

He made the remarks while receiving Alhaji Mohammed Sheidu, Executive Secretary of the NPTF, and members of the Fund’s Board of Directors during a courtesy visit to Force Headquarters in Abuja.

According to a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Anthony Placid, the IGP described personnel welfare as a non-negotiable priority.

He highlighted that improved housing, accessible healthcare, and prompt payment of insurance and welfare benefits are essential to maintaining morale, discipline, and operational effectiveness within the Force.

IGP Disu specifically urged the NPTF to focus welfare programmes on junior-ranked officers, noting that those at the lower cadre bear the heaviest operational burdens and deserve structured, consistent support.

He also reaffirmed his vision of building a more responsive, technologically driven, and citizen-focused police service through strategic partnerships.

Speaking during the visit, the NPTF Executive Secretary reiterated the Fund’s commitment to supporting the Nigeria Police Force with sustained, needs-driven interventions in personnel welfare, training, and operational capacity.

He highlighted the Fund’s achievements, including over 100 training programmes for more than 13,000 officers, execution of over 170 infrastructure projects nationwide, and initiatives in housing, healthcare, and smart policing infrastructure.

He further stressed the Fund’s resolve to enhance operational readiness, modernise facilities, and ensure all interventions align with the strategic priorities of the Force.

The visit also provided a platform for strategic dialogue aimed at deepening collaboration between the Nigeria Police Force and the NPTF, with a view to advancing ongoing reforms, improving welfare, and sharpening operational effectiveness across the country.