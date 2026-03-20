Olawepo-Hashim Meets Makinde to Consolidate PDP Unity, Bolster Democracy

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential hopeful, Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has intensified consultations within the party following a meeting with the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, in what observers interpreted as part of ongoing realignments ahead of the 2027 general election.

Olawepo-Hashim described the meeting, which held in Abuja as productive and forward looking, noting that discussions centered on strengthening unity within the PDP and positioning the party to play a more decisive role in Nigeria’s multi party democratic system.

Sources familiar with the engagement suggested that beyond the public message of unity, the talks also touched on broader strategic concerns, including internal cohesion among key blocs, leadership direction, and the need to consolidate influence across regions as the party gradually builds momentum towards 2027.

Olawepo-Hashim commended Makinde’s commitment to the PDP and his role in supporting the survival and growth of Nigeria’s multi-party democracy.

He emphasised that party unity remained fundamental to the PDP’s ability to provide credible opposition and national leadership, especially at a time when Nigeria’s democratic system required stability, inclusiveness, and institutional strength.

He also expressed confidence that sustained dialogue among stakeholders would help bridge internal divides and reposition the party for greater competitiveness in future elections.