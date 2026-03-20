FAREWELL, ARTHUR CHRISTOPHER MBANEFO

The Holy Book says there is a season for everything, a time for every

preoccupation under heaven. That, has been my refrain when word came that evening that you have gone away.

Arthur Christopher Izuegbunam Mbanefo, Odu the third, MFR,CON, statesman, Internationalist, Traditional chieftain in many cultures, Natural ruler, Ambassador and Plenipotentiary of Biafra and Nigeria, proud professional, Bibliophile, Renaissance man, a very illustrious and distinguished man, in every respect, physically and otherwise, it is sadly a time to say farewell.

I have had the privilege of a close relationship for decades. Fitted as uncle, cousin and nephew and personal friend, chairman at my wedding 40 years ago.

Late 1970s,I almost agreed to train as an Accountant at AW offices on Toyin Street Obalende by St Gregs; I recall the rebuke when in 1991 I resigned my Vice Chairmanship of the Nigeria Football Association, and to the business

meetings and several evenings we shared tapping from your depths of historic and contemporary Nigeria. I will miss the manner you intone my cognomen!

A mindful Nwadiana of Awkuzu. I recall my mischief at public events where I had to remind that Awkuzu is present, thereby you always have to secure our permission to preside at the kolanuts. Great and profound respect. Yourself and late elder brother, Akunne Arc Frank, were instrumental to the seed fund, in 1985, to commence the electrification of Awkuzu with Ijele masquerade display at Rowe Park, Yaba.

Your service saga spans from Pro Chancellorship of Unilag, Unife and ABU, chairmanship of Panel on States creation in 1995 and refusal to be partisan, to Presidency of the United Nations General Assembly in year 2000.

As we sat that penultimate week at the dining table, you were lucid. When you responded to my question that you want a Catholic priest, I felt there is a season for everything. Nkataukwu, Odu, Oke Nwadiana, my friend and my boss, Farewell. May the Good Lord receive your soul and grant consolation to the family.

Omelora Tony J.K. Nnachetta, FCS, F. IoD, KSM, Lagos, tn.chair@yahoo.com