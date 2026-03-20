Back off Tinubu: Fani Kayode Fires Back at Dele Momodu, Says New Alliances Lack Credibility, Political Clout

Folalumi Alaran in Abuja





Ambassador-Designate, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, and former Minister of Aviation, has fired back at media entrepreneur and politician Dele Momodu over his reaction to Fani-Kayode’s recent commentary on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, describing Momodu’s response as “emotional, unhinged, and devoid of logic”.

In a statement titled “Still on Dele Momodu”, on Thursday in Abuja, Fani-Kayode told Momodu to “stay in his lane”, warning that attempts to misrepresent facts or launch personal attacks would no longer be tolerated.”

He added emphatically: “I have maintained respect and restraint towards Mr. Momodu out of longstanding acquaintance, but the time for silence is over. The game is now on.”

Fani-Kayode dismissed Momodu’s claims as being rooted in sentiment rather than substance, reiterating that his own original commentary was measured, fair, and reflective of the political realities surrounding President Tinubu and his reform agenda.

The former minister emphasised he has consistently acknowledged his past positions and mistakes, and unlike Momodu, he has remained loyal to President Tinubu since joining the APC in 2021.

According to him, he actively campaigned in 2023 and continues to support the administration’s reform programmes because they are in Nigeria’s national interest.

“For Bobby Dee the glory days are certainly over, and I suspect that by 2027 when Tinubu emerges victorious, he will crawl back into the hole that he originally came from.

“Not only did I fight for Tinubu in 2023 during the presidential campaign, but I have remained loyal and committed to him and his cause since then, and I have no apology for that either.

“Unlike Dele, I did not benefit from him for close to 40 years, eat from his plate, collect handouts from him, stay in his house, claim to be his brother and yet refuse to support him in achieving his dream of becoming president,” Fani-Kayode said.

Fani-Kayode also criticised Momodu’s new political alignments, stating that the “new alliances he fronts for lack credibility, cannot engage in real politics, and are unprepared for the challenges of serious governance.”

He described the groups as ineffective and unworthy of attention in shaping Nigeria’s political future.

He reiterated that Nigeria’s political discourse must remain constructive, focused on advancing national development, and not reduced to personal attacks or sensationalist narratives.

Reaffirming his commitment to President Tinubu’s administration, Fani-Kayode stated the reforms initiated since 2023 are essential for Nigeria’s stability and prosperity and dismissed contrary claims as misleading and unhelpful.

“There are no permanent friends or enemies, but only permanent interests, and in my view, it is in the interest of Nigeria that Tinubu continues the reforms that he started in 2023 after he was elected president.

“It is also my view that Nigeria must never fall into the hands of the conglomeration of court jesters, sorry clowns and motley crew of insufferable jokers that Dele is now speaking, slaving and fronting for.

“I will still be gentle with my old friend because I have a soft spot for him, but if he ever crosses the line with me again, I will stop being so restrained.

“He does not have the stomach for a real fight because he is vain and thin-skinned. He also has an overinflated opinion of himself and a huge ego.

“These are weaknesses in this game and not strengths, and as we get closer to the presidential campaign, he will learn this the hard way. Meanwhile, he should stay in his lane; otherwise, I will give him plenty to write about.

“For him to compare Tinubu to Abacha was wrong, and if he was anything like the dictator that Dele claims he is, both Dele and those he speaks for today would either be dead or in jail.

“He should count himself lucky that our President is a democrat and not a monster,” Fani-Kayade noted.

The former aviation minister said that Dele Momodu’s lies, duplicity, and shameless perfidy have now been fully exposed and are as obvious and glaring as his very large stomach, advising him to take care of his health and fitness.

Fani-Kayode stressed that he will no longer remain silent as Momodu and his associates continue to throw mud at the president, concluding firmly with the unmistakable message: Game on.