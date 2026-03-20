Adebola Williams, Knorr to Host Iftar Prayer to Mark 40th Birthday

Media entrepreneur and public strategist Adebola Williams hosted a special Iftar prayer gathering in Lagos to commemorate his 40th birthday, bringing together leaders from business, media, and the creative industries for an evening of reflection, fellowship, and gratitude.

The event forms part of Williams’ year-long milestone celebration titled, “The Year I Turn 40.”

The Iftar gathering, which Williams has hosted annually for the past 11 years, serves as a moment of fellowship with friends and colleagues of the Muslim faith during Ramadan.

This year’s edition was held in partnership with Knorr, whose support helped bring together a diverse community of leaders, creatives and professionals to share in the evening.

Among the guests were actors Femi Adebayo and Lateef Adedimeji, alongside leading professionals and executives, including Muhammed Lawan, Adedayo Amzat, and Jasmine Tukur, among others.

The evening featured prayers, reflections, and shared meals, creating a warm atmosphere that emphasised unity, gratitude, and service.

Williams noted that the gathering represents an important personal tradition.

“For over a decade, this has been a sacred space of reflection and fellowship with friends and brothers and sisters in faith. Turning 40 gave the moment even deeper meaning.”