2027: Nigerian Govt Doesn’t Want Me to Contest Presidential Poll, Declares Peter Obi

• Says ADC may not offer him presidential ticket

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





Presidential hopeful and chieftain of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Mr. Peter Obi, has alleged that the federal government is working to prevent him from participating in the 2027 presidential election.

Obi made the allegation while calling for a transparent and credible electoral process.

Addressing a group of Nigerians in a video, Obi spoke about his political journey, reflecting on past challenges.

He stated that he had endured political isolation and legal battles.

The former presidential candidate said, “I have been in this very difficult business where people abandoned you completely for one election. I spent three years in court and no one followed me there.

“I have been impeached, returned to my village where no one wanted to see me, and removed from office twice.”

He added that such experiences had prepared him for future challenges.

“So, there is nothing I will not see again. All these things being said about me are not new,” he stated.

Stating that there were efforts to stop his presidential ambition in 2027, Obi said, “The Federal Government of Nigeria does not want me to contest in the 2027 presidential election.

“We are not asking for much. They already have the governors and ministers; we are only asking for a free and fair election.”

He also suggested that those in power had greater access to influential networks.

“They have all the contacts. They know the queen and the king, while we do not. They have everything,” he added.