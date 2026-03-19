Yoruba Ronu Flays N’Assembly over Exclusion of Certificate Forgery in Election Petitions

Sunday Okobi

A South-West socio-political group, Yoruba Ronu Leadership Forum, has faulted the National Assembly over the exclusion of certificate forgery and qualification issues as grounds for election petitions in the Electoral Act 2026 (as amended).

The group also called on the federal government to make public the full details of the law, rather than releasing it piecemeal since it was signed.

In a statement issued yesterday by the President of the forum, Akin Malaolu, it condemned Section 138(1) of the amended Act, which provides that an election may only be questioned on two grounds, whether it was invalid by reason of corrupt practices or non-compliance with the provisions of the Act, or that the respondent was not duly elected by a majority of lawful votes cast.

He noted that subsection (3) further prescribes penalties of not less than N5 million for counsel and N10 million for petitioners who file cases outside the stipulated grounds.

According to the group, the omission of “qualification,” including allegations of certificate forgery, marks a significant departure from previous electoral frameworks where such issues were recognised as valid grounds for election petitions.

Malaolu criticised lawmakers, accusing them of being sympathetic to criminal acts such as forgery in relation to educational requirements for elective offices.

The statement added: “Our members have been inundating us as leaders to take a clear position on whether this development is appropriate or not.

“We have reflected deeply on these provisions and undertaken a critical introspection of the quality of leadership in the present National Assembly, particularly its apparent failure to consider the implications of clauses that appear sympathetic to forgery.

“Any government that appears to defend forgery risks encouraging fraud, false declarations, and misrepresentation within the educational system, thereby eroding societal values.

“Fraud and forgery are not taught in schools, but they thrive when society fails to uphold standards that discourage them.”

The forum further expressed concern that such provisions could weaken moral standards and promote a culture of impunity.

It also warned that Nigeria’s democratic and institutional framework could be undermined if urgent steps are not taken to address the perceived gaps in the law.

While lamenting what it described as the country’s declining state under the All Progressives Congress (APC), the group urged the National Assembly and other stakeholders to review the contentious provisions.

Yoruba Ronu recommended that the Act be amended to address issues relating to qualification and certificates, while ensuring that individuals with proven competence and experience in their fields are not excluded from seeking elective office.

It also called for the expunging of any provisions perceived to be sympathetic to forgery and other related offences.

“We must resist any attempt to diminish our legal and moral standards. These are our considered positions,” the statement added.