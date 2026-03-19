WHO: Africa Needs US$4.5 Billion Annually for Comprehensive TB Response

• Drug-resistant TB patients surge by 40%, deaths drop by 46%

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja





The World Health Organization (WHO) has said that the African region requires an estimated US$4.5 billion annually to implement a comprehensive TB response.

It expressed worry that between 2023 and 2024, the proportion of drug-resistant patients receiving six-month regimens surged from almost zero to about 40 percent, the fastest adoption rate of any WHO region.

The organization however said that African region has already made significant progress, adding that between 2015 and 2024, TB deaths have declined by 46 percent while TB incidence has also fallen by 28 percent.

In a message to mark the World Tuberculosis Day 2026, WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr. Mohamed Janabi, said that families of tuberculosis patients face devastating financial consequences.

He said that nearly 70 percent of households affected by TB experience catastrophic costs, with the African region accounting for the highest proportion.

“These challenges are compounded by insufficient investment. The African region needs about US$4.5 billion annually to mount a comprehensive TB response. Yet current funding remains far below this level, with a US3.6-billion shortfall,” he said.

WHO said that several African countries have reached key global milestones, with South Africa meeting the 2025 target for reducing TB incidence, while Mozambique, Tanzania, Togo and Zambia achieved a 75 percent reduction in TB deaths.

The apex health organization said that rapid diagnostic technologies are being scaled up, and shorter, more effective six-month all-oral treatment regimens are transforming outcomes for people with drug-resistant TB.

According to WHO, the revolutionary six -month all-oral BPaLM regimen has achieved success rates exceeding 85 percent, with the African region leading the global uptake.

“Between 2023 and 2024, the proportion of drug-resistant patients receiving six-month regimens surged from almost zero to about 40%, the fastest adoption rate of any WHO region.

“This progress demonstrates that determined leadership, strengthened health systems and community engagement can deliver measurable results.

“At the same time, major gaps continue to slow progress. Each year, an estimated 600 000 people with TB in the African Region are not diagnosed or treated.

“Only just over half of all patients have access to WHO-recommended rapid diagnostic tests, leaving hundreds of thousands undiagnosed, or diagnosed too late. In addition, an estimated 62 000 people still develop rifampicin-resistant TB annually,” he said.

Janabi said that WHO remains committed to supporting member states through technical guidance, capacity strengthening and partnership.

He also pledged to continue working with countries to expand access to rapid diagnostics, accelerate the rollout of improved treatment regimens, strengthen laboratory and surveillance systems, and integrate TB services within primary health care.

“Today, I call on governments to increase domestic investment and accelerate implementation of national TB strategies, in line with the commitments made at the UN High-Level Meeting. I call on partners and donors to help close the critical funding gap and support country-led priorities.

“And I call on communities and civil society to continue their essential role in reaching vulnerable populations, and holding us all accountable.

“Ending TB is within our reach. With sustained leadership, adequate investment and empowered communities, the African region can end tuberculosis as a public health threat,” he said.