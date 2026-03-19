Sanwo-Olu: Market Abuses, Social Injustices Will Undermine Rights of Consumers

Emma Okonji

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, has joined industry stakeholders to raise awareness on the rights of consumers across Nigeria and the world at large.

According to him, celebrating the annual World Consumer Rights Day will continuously remind everyone that the rights of consumers must be respected and protected, and above all, must be guided against market abuses and social injustices, which undermine rights of consumers.

He said the global consumer movement has grown into a powerful force spanning over one hundred countries, reminding governments and businesses alike that the strength of any economy ultimately rests on the confidence of its consumers.

The governor said this in Lagos during the 2026 World Consumer Rights Day celebration, organised by the Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA) with the theme: ‘Safe Products, Confident Consumers’.

The governor was represented by the state’s Attorney General/Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Lawal Pedro (SAN).

World Consumer Rights Day, which has a long and important history, is observed every year on March 15, a date inspired by the landmark address delivered in 1962 when consumer rights were first articulated as fundamental rights that governments must protect.

“Globally, unsafe or substandard products and poorly regulated services cause millions of injuries each year, and billions of Naira are lost annually through defective goods, unsafe appliances, counterfeit medicines, and misleading marketing practices. Even more concerning is the rise of cross-border digital commerce where products banned in one country may still find their way to consumers in another through online platforms.

“Today consumer protection is no longer a peripheral concern; it is a matter of public safety, economic stability, and social justice. In Lagos State, the issue is even more significant. Lagos is not only Nigeria’s commercial capital; it is one of the largest consumer markets in Africa. Every day, millions of residents interact with businesses — buying food, medicines, household appliances, digital services, and a wide range of products that affect their daily lives. This dynamic marketplace is a source of opportunity, innovation, and growth. But it also places a profound responsibility on government to ensure that the goods and services circulating within our economy are safe, reliable, and fairly presented,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Consumer protection cannot be achieved by regulation alone. It requires collective responsibility. Businesses must recognize that consumer safety is not merely a regulatory obligation; it is a cornerstone of sustainable enterprise, Sanwo-Olu further said.

In his welcome address, the General Manger of LASCOPA, Mr. Afolabi Solebo, said the agency remained resolute in its mandate to promote consumer rights, protect residents from unfair trade practices, and foster responsible participation in the marketplace.

“The celebration underscores our shared resolve to shield consumers from substandard, counterfeit, and expired products, as well as deficient services. Through strategic collaboration with government institutions, private sector stakeholders, and the public, LASCOPA has evolved into a credible platform for dialogue, innovation, and effective dispute resolution throughout Lagos State,” Solebo said.

Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment, Mrs. Folashade Bada Ambrose, who was represented by Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment, Mr. Tunde Onigbanjo, said: “A safe market is the foundation of a prosperous economy. When consumers are confident in the safety and quality of the products we produce, when potential strikes, innovation flourishes, the economy grows, and becomes sustainable. Trust, therefore, is not merely a moral value imposed, it is an economic asset.”

Dean, Faculty of Law, University of Lagos, Prof. Abiola Sanni, who presented the Keynote address at the 2026 World Consumer Rights Day, spoke on strategies, standardisation, and stressed the need for a clearly written and accurate consumer information, with active markets for human satisfaction.

In one of the panel sessions, which focused on manufacturer and trader responsibility in ensuring product safety through regulatory compliance, the panelists advised consumers not to hide information, but to say it as they experience it.

One of the panelists who is the General Manager of QNET Nigeria, Mr. Ayokunmi Solesi, advised consumers to be conscious of the products they buy and the source from where they purchase their products.

“We want our consumers to know what QNET stands for. We are a global lifestyle and wellness company and we’re also into the direct selling space which is giving individuals opportunities to sell our products. QNET partnered with LASCOPA to further raise consumer awareness on QNET’s products. To buy right, consumers must visit our website to see the range of products on display and make purchase directly in order to avoid buying from wrong sources that sell substandard products,” Solesi said.

In another panel session moderated by the Country Lead for Nigeria at Newmark Group/Director, Consumer Advocacy and Empowerment Foundation (CADEF), Lovelyn Okafor, themed: ‘Consumer Education as a Tool against Exploitation and Fraud’, the panelists stressed the need for government and organistions to protect consumers from exploitation and market abuses, in order to boost consumers’ trust.