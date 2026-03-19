Ramadan: Emirate Council commends Stanel World Suleja for feeding over 10000 Muslim fateful

In maintaining its owner’s vision to build bridges across Nigeria, Stanel World Suleja has again gathered over 10,000 Muslims for breaking of 2026 Ramadan fast in its premises along Kaduna Road, Suleja, Niger State on Monday, April 16th, 2026.

Stanel World Suleja was commissioned on September 4, 2018, by former Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello. This luxury mega-center, a “One-Stop Facility” owned by Stanel Group, features a gas station, Chicken Republic, bakery, and other business units which have help create job opportunities for tue host community.

Since inception over 7-years ago, the Chairman/CEO of Stanel Group, Dr. Stanley Uzochukwu has consistently maintained the hosting of Muslim community in the Suleja Local Government Council every passing year during Ramadan fast.

Highlights of the annual event include prison outreach donation of musical equipment worth hundreds if million naira, food items, cash, payments of fines for incarcerated inmates and distribution of tens of thousands of loaves of bread, food and drinks to different Mosques and Emire Palace within the Suleja Emirate Council.

This year’s Breaking of Ramadan Fast With Stanel World was attended by the Executive Chairman of Suleja Local Government Council, Hon. Isyaku Bawa Naibi who expressed gratitude to the Chief Executive Officer of Stanel World Suleja, Dr. Stanley Uzochukwu for always identifying and feeding thousands of Muslim fateful during Ramadan fast.

He added that, “Dr. Zochukwu’s good deeds won’t go unrewarded while praying that Allah will continue to protect and bless him even more abundantly.”

Hon. Naibi acknowledged the hardship currently ravaging Nigerians and noted that it’s evenident in the crowd that turned out for the Ramadan prayer and breaking of fast hosted by Stanel World Suleja.

Representing the Suleja Emirate Council, the District Head of the host community and the Secretary to the Emirate Council, the Madakin Zazzau Suleja, Alhaji Shuaibu Gani, commended the gesture by Dr. Uzochukwu and his team at the Stanel World Suleja for the continuous feeding of Muslims during Ramadan fast irrespective of his belief.

“We thank God for this act of graciousness and act of empathy to give a little of what God has blessed him with. He did well by remembering that he should give others out of what he has been given by Allah as a pay back to the community.

“This is nothing but it is very great in the eyes of Allah. The sustainance of this place (Stanel World Suleja) is what he is doing now. We are very grateful to him. It is our prayer that may Allah continue to bless him and protect his business interests,” he prayed.

The General Manager of Stanel World Suleja, Mr. Kingsley Johnson, remarked that “The Chairman/CEO of Stanel Group, Dr. Uzochukwu was a firm believer that business success must go hand in hand with the host community gestures that are due for and, of course, Ramadan presents that perfect opportunity. Ramadan core message is about unity, sacrifice, and community bonding.

“What this has done is that it provided platforms for the host community Suleja and environs to come together in brotherhood to break the fast and drive home the message behind Ramadan. It is our Chairman’s vision to always give back to the host community,” Johnson added.