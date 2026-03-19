Oyo Speaker Lauds Foundation for Impacting 25,000 Women Through Mental Health Awareness

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin, has lauded a non-governmental organisation, Olamma Cares Foundation for impacting over 25,000 lives through its mental health outreach, therapy access initiatives, and public education programmes over the last 10 years.

He gave the commendation at the foundation’s 10th anniversary and the launch of the Ume Healing Circle Model, alongside the institutional reintroduction of Olamma Cares Foundation, held in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

He said the event was not only a celebration of a decade of impactful service, but also a reaffirmation of the urgent need to prioritise mental health as a critical component of the national development agenda.

According to him, for too long, mental health has remained under-discussed and under-resourced, despite its profound implications on productivity, family stability, and societal well-being, affirming that the foundation had, therefore, helped to bridge that gap by bringing attention, compassion, and practical solutions to the forefront.

He said, “Introduction of the Ume Healing Circle Model is both timely and innovative. It reflects a culturally grounded approach that aligns with our shared values as Africans.

“By creating safe spaces where women can share their experiences, find support, and rebuild their strength, this model offers a sustainable pathway toward emotional and psychological resilience.

“Women remain the backbone of our families and communities. However, they are often disproportionately affected by social, economic, and emotional challenges, many of which go unaddressed.”

He mentioned that initiatives such as this serve as a vital platform for empowering women, restoring dignity, and promoting holistic well-being, adding that when women are mentally and emotionally healthy, the ripple effect is felt across generations.

Ogundoyin said the legislative arm of government was aware of its role in shaping policies that would help promote the well-being of Nigerians.

“As a legislature, we are fully aware of our role in shaping policies that protect and promote the well-being of our citizens. Mental health advocacy must go beyond awareness; it must translate into actionable laws, adequate funding, and accessible services,” he said.

The Speaker, therefore, assured the foundation and other stakeholders that the state House of Assembly remained committed to supporting initiatives and policies that would strengthen mental health systems and promote gender-responsive interventions.

“Furthermore, collaboration remains key to achieving sustainable impact.The government alone cannot address these complex challenges. It requires the concerted efforts of civil society organisations, development partners, traditional institutions, and the private sector. The foundation has demonstrated the power of partnership, and I encourage continued collaboration to scale up this laudable initiative across the country,” he stated.

The founder and Executive Director of the foundation, Mrs. Chioma-Nwosu Fakorede, said Olamma Cares Foundation had grown from a small awareness initiative into a platform that had touched thousands of lives through mental health education, community outreach, therapy access initiatives, and national advocacy campaigns over the past decade.

She added that what began as a mission to raise awareness about neurological conditions had evolved into a broader movement focused on emotional well-being, community healing, and social change.

She said, “The work of Olamma Cares has always been guided by a simple but powerful belief — that no one should have to struggle with their mental health in silence, and that communities themselves have a vital role to play in creating spaces of care, compassion, and support.

“Today marks an important milestone in that journey. As we reflect on the past 10 years, we are also looking ahead to the future with the introduction of the Umè Healing Circle Model, a community-centred approach to emotional well-being inspired by African traditions of collective care and storytelling.

Fakorede appreciated the partners, supporters, volunteers, and community members who have contributed to the journey over the years. Your belief in this mission has made the work of Olamma Cares possible.”