OVARIAN CYSTS (PART 1)

Dr. Kemi Ailoje

Ovarian cysts are fluid-filled sacs or pockets that may form inside or outside of an ovary. They may affect both ovaries at the same time or only one ovary at a time. They are common, especially in pregnant women, and usually form during ovulation.

Ovulation occurs each month when the ovary releases an egg. The ovaries are responsible for releasing the hormones oestrogen and progesterone, and it may be very concerning for women in their childbearing years to discover that they have a cyst on one or both of their ovaries.

Ovarian cysts, on the other hand, are completely normal and develop naturally in the majority of women, with most cysts disappearing on their own without the need for treatment. This does not mean all ovarian cysts are completely harmless. When they grow larger, twist, or burst open (rupture), they become a problem and could result in serious symptoms.

CAUSES OF OVARIAN CYSTS

Ovarian cysts may develop from a variety of causes and reasons. According to research, the most common causes of an ovarian cyst are hormonal fluctuations, endometriosis, pregnancy, and pelvic infections.

Cysts formed as a result of endometriosis or an infection are a cause for concern, while cysts that form as a result of natural hormonal fluctuations during the menstrual cycle are not a cause for concern because they usually resolve on their own within 1–3 months.

TYPES OF OVARIAN CYSTS

Ovarian cysts are extremely common. They may range in size from less than a pea to the size of a large melon (occasionally even larger). There are various types, which include:

FUNCTIONAL CYSTS

These are the most common type of ovarian cyst. They form in women of childbearing age (women who still have periods) when there is a functional problem with ovulation. Each month, the ovaries produce small cysts known as follicles. When you ovulate, follicles produce the hormones oestrogen and progesterone and rupture to release an egg. A functional cyst is a monthly follicle that continues to grow. There are two types of functional cysts:

Follicular Cyst: During the menstrual cycle, an egg develops inside an ovarian follicle and bursts out of it. The egg is then transported down a fallopian tube. A follicular cyst develops when a follicle does not rupture or release the egg and instead grows in size, causing pain or even disrupting the menstrual cycle.

Corpus Luteum Cyst: After an egg is released, the follicle shrinks and begins producing oestrogen and progesterone. These hormones are required for conception. The follicle is now known as the corpus luteum. Sometimes, the opening from which the egg emerged becomes blocked, and a cyst forms when fluid accumulates within the corpus luteum. Complications may occur when the cyst becomes too large, ruptures, becomes infected, or twists.

Functional cysts are usually harmless. They rarely cause pain unless there is a complication and usually go away on their own after 2 to 3 menstrual cycles.

CYSTADENOMAS

These are non-functional cysts that form from cells that cover the outer part of the ovary. These cysts are frequently attached to an ovary by a stalk rather than growing within the ovary. Some grow to be quite large. They are typically harmless, but some are cancerous.

Cystadenomas are classified into four types: serous cystadenomas, mucinous cystadenomas, endometrioid cystadenomas, and seromucinous cystadenomas. Some contain watery fluid, while others may contain mucus.

These types of cysts are usually benign, though they may grow to be large because they develop outside of the ovary. Even though they are not usually cancerous, they typically need to be removed surgically if they become large or painful.

NON-FUNCTIONAL CYSTS

Dermoid Cysts: Dermoid cysts are a type of non-functional cyst that can form from the same cells that produce eggs in the ovaries. An egg is capable of developing into any type of cell; as a result, these cysts can produce a variety of tissues.

These cysts are typically filled with skin, teeth or bone fragments, fatty tissue, hair, muscle, and urinary tissue. This type of cyst is more common in younger women. Dermoid cysts are particularly risky because they can become infected or rupture. Although they are usually benign, they can become cancerous in rare cases and should be removed via surgery or laparoscopy.

These ovarian cysts can grow to be quite large, measuring up to 15 cm across. A dermoid cyst develops in both ovaries in about one out of every ten cases and may be inherited.

Endometriomas: Many patients with endometriosis develop one or more ovarian cysts. Endometriosis is a condition in which endometrial tissue, which lines the uterus, is found outside the uterus. It occasionally forms cysts that fill with blood. The old blood within these cysts resembles chocolate; they are sometimes referred to as chocolate cysts and are harmless.

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS): This refers to the presence of a large number of cysts. If you have PCOS, you may develop many small benign ovarian cysts. These cysts form as a result of an ovulation problem caused by a hormonal imbalance.

Period problems, reduced fertility, hair growth, obesity, and acne are all associated with PCOS …………………………………………………. TO BE CONTINUED.