Nigeria’s Digital Access Expand with Retail Centre

New Horizons Nigeria has opened a new retail centre in Akute, Ogun State, in a bid to expand digital access to the people.Speaking on the broader vision behind the expansion, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer, New Horizons Nigeria, Mr. Tim Akano, emphasised that the future of the nation’s economy would depend largely on accessible and practical tech education. He noted that in today’s digital economy, virtually 100 percent of jobs require some level of IT skill, regardless of one’s field of study. From finance and healthcare to agriculture, media, engineering and public administration, technology now drives productivity and competitiveness.



