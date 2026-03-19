  • Wednesday, 18th March, 2026

Nigeria’s Digital Access Expand with Retail Centre

Business | 3 seconds ago

New Horizons Nigeria has opened a new retail centre in Akute, Ogun State, in a bid to expand digital access to the people.Speaking on the broader vision behind the expansion, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer, New Horizons Nigeria, Mr. Tim Akano, emphasised that the future of the nation’s economy would depend largely on accessible and practical tech education. He noted that in today’s digital economy, virtually 100 percent of jobs require some level of IT skill, regardless of one’s field of study. From finance and healthcare to agriculture, media, engineering and public administration, technology now drives productivity and competitiveness.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.