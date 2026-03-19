Gbenga Hashim Meets Makinde to Consolidate PDP Unity, Strengthen Multi Party Democracy

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

A presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Gbenga Hashim, has intensified consultations within the party following a high level meeting with the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, in what observers interpret as part of ongoing realignments ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Dr. Hashim described the meeting as productive and forward looking, noting that discussions centered on strengthening unity within the PDP and positioning the party to play a more decisive role in Nigeria’s multi party democratic system.

Sources familiar with the engagement suggest that beyond the public message of unity, the talks also touched on broader strategic concerns, including internal cohesion among key blocs, leadership direction, and the need to consolidate influence across regions as the party gradually builds momentum towards 2027.

Dr. Hashim commended Governor Makinde’s commitment to the PDP and his role in supporting the survival and growth of Nigeria’s multi-party democracy.

He emphasized that party unity remains fundamental to the PDP’s ability to provide credible opposition and national leadership, especially at a time when Nigeria’s democratic system requires stability, inclusiveness, and institutional strength.

He also expressed confidence that sustained dialogue among stakeholders would help bridge internal divides and reposition the party for greater competitiveness in future elections.

Political watchers note that the meeting is significant given Gbenga Hashim’s growing influence within the PDP and his perceived role as a stabilizing force among competing interests within the party.

The development comes amid a series of consultations and quiet engagements among PDP leaders aimed at redefining alliances, strengthening party structures, and managing internal tensions ahead of the next electoral cycle.

Analysts believe that such high level interactions could shape the emerging power configuration within the PDP, particularly as aspirants and stakeholders begin to test alliances, build consensus, and project influence in the lead up to 2027.

While the official narrative underscores unity and democratic strengthening, analysts say the underlying dynamics point to a calculated effort to align interests, consolidate support bases, and position key actors within Nigeria’s evolving political landscape.