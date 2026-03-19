Fubara to Inaugurate N80.8bn Elele-Omoku Road in May

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt





Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has said the 33.5-kilometre Elele–Umudioga–Egbeda–Ubimini–Ikiri–Omoku dual carriageway is nearing completion and will be ready for inauguration by early May.

Speaking after inspecting the project yesterday, the governor disclosed the N80.8 billion road project, currently at about 90 percent completion, is on track for delivery before the end of April.

“From my assessment, about 90 per cent of the job is already done, and what is remaining will be delivered before the end of April. I feel very happy because this is not just a road but a signature project of our administration. It is a road corridor that connects Ikwerre, Emohua and Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Areas,” Governor Fubara said.

The project, which links Ikwerre, Emohua and Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni local government areas, was awarded to Craneburg Construction Company with a 24-month completion timeline.

Fubara expressed satisfaction with the pace of work, describing the road as a landmark achievement of his administration. He noted that beyond infrastructure, the project symbolises progress and purposeful governance.

Highlighting its economic and security value, the governor said the road serves as a vital link to Omoku, a major gas hub, and would significantly enhance business activities in the area.

He recalled that the corridor was previously notorious for kidnapping and armed robbery but said the ongoing development had transformed the security outlook.

According to him, improved accessibility will enable security agencies to respond swiftly to emergencies, effectively curbing criminal activities that once plagued the route.

Governor Fubara also commended the contractor for adhering to the project timeline, expressing confidence that the road would soon be completed and opened to the public.