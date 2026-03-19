  • Wednesday, 18th March, 2026

Fintech Launches Faster Payment Platform for Crossborder Transactions

Business | 13 seconds ago

Dike Onwuamaeze 

OneDosh, an emerging fintech platform, has launched a reliable crossborder payments system that is designed for today’s interconnected world.

OneDosh is a fintech company with focus on cross border payments infrastructure, which launched its platform in Nigeria.

It stated that it has received a Mobile Money Operator (MMO) licence from the Central Bank of Nigeria.

A Co-founder of OneDosh, Mr. Jackson Ukuevo, said that the platform is built to address the gap between modern global lifestyles and outdated financial infrastructure.

Ukuevo said: “People today live and work across borders, but many financial systems still operate with delays that no longer make sense in a digital world. 

“OneDosh was created to remove those barriers and give users the speed, transparency, and global access they need to move money confidently,” he said.

He said that OneDosh is designed around a simple principle that financial tools should be as seamless as the digital lives people already lead. 

“By integrating modern payment infrastructure, stablecoin-powered settlement, and a globally accepted Visa card, the platform enables users to move funds across borders, hold multiple currencies, and spend globally within a single experience.

“For freelancers, entrepreneurs, and globally connected families, the impact is immediate: payments arrive faster, cross-border transfers become simpler, and users gain greater confidence in managing finances across different markets,” he said.

According to him, OneDosh is meant to reflect a broader shift in financial technology that is moving away from fragmented systems toward unified, borderless financial infrastructure.

“As global work, digital commerce, and international collaboration continue to expand, demand for faster and more transparent payment systems is expected to grow. 

“Companies building solutions that reduce friction in financial transactions are likely to shape the next phase of fintech innovation,” he said.

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