Fashion Entrepreneur Barakat Olaniyan Expands Afrocentric Brand, BethanyKulture

Barakat Morolayo Olaniyan, a fashion designer and creative entrepreneur, is gaining recognition in the fashion industry through her brand, BethanyKulture, which focuses on Afrocentric design, bespoke tailoring and ready to wear collections.

With seven years of professional experience, Olaniyan has built a reputation for blending African heritage with contemporary fashion aesthetics. Through BethanyKulture, she creates custom made garments that celebrate identity, culture and craftsmanship while appealing to modern fashion tastes.

Her work includes designing for private clients, producing fashion collections and organising fashion events. She has also collaborated with creatives across different areas of the industry, including styling, modelling and fashion education.

Beyond design, Olaniyan contributes to the development of the fashion industry through training and mentorship, where she shares sewing and styling knowledge with aspiring designers, particularly through digital platforms.

BethanyKulture’s clientele cuts across diverse communities, including Africans in the diaspora, professionals, creatives, students and fashion enthusiasts. The brand has attracted customers from Canada, the United States and other international audiences who appreciate culturally inspired bespoke fashion.

According to Olaniyan, the brand is designed for individuals seeking unique, high quality garments that reflect individuality and cultural elegance.

Clients of BethanyKulture have consistently praised the brand for its attention to detail, originality and ability to translate personal stories into wearable designs. Many customers also highlight the craftsmanship and precision fit of the garments.

Feedback from clients further reflects appreciation for the brand’s professionalism and reliability, with many saying they experience a strong sense of confidence and joy when wearing BethanyKulture pieces.

Through her work, Olaniyan continues to promote African inspired fashion while building a brand that connects culture, creativity and craftsmanship with a global audience.