Eventhive, Partners Convene UK-Africa Investment Talks in London

Senior business leaders, policymakers and investors from the United Kingdom and Africa will Thursday converge in London for the 5th edition of the UK-Africa Business Outlook to deliberate on capital mobilisation, trade expansion and investment flows, amid growing calls for stronger economic partnerships between both regions.

The event is organised by Africa’s leading B2B2C event servicing company, Eventhive, in partnership with Addleshaw Goddard as Host Partner, deepening a collaboration that has helped position the forum as one of the most influential platforms for UK-Africa trade and investment dialogue.

Themed ‘Capital, Collaboration, and Competitiveness: Charting a New Era for UK-Africa Partnerships’, the forum will focus on key issues including trade finance, market access, infrastructure investment, venture capital and policy alignment intended to strengthen economic ties and unlocking new investment opportunities across the continent.

Chief Executive Officer of Eventhive, Jamiu Ijaodola, said the forum is taking place at a critical moment for UK-Africa relations.

“Five years in, the UK-Africa Business Outlook has grown into where capital decisions get shaped and partnerships get built.

“This edition comes at a time when the trade relationship between the UK and Africa is being fundamentally renegotiated, and a new generation of African businesses is demanding to be taken seriously on global terms,” he said.

He added that the gathering would provide a platform for honest, high-stakes conversations needed to drive meaningful economic outcomes.

Participants at the forum are expected to examine how capital flows can be better structured to support Africa’s development priorities, particularly in infrastructure and enterprise growth, while also addressing barriers to market access and investment.

Speakers at the forum include government representatives, investment bankers, development finance experts and private sector leaders operating across UK-Africa corridors.

Among them are Florence Eshalomi, UK Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy to Nigeria; Adrian Lovett of the ONE Campaign; Mo Bammeke of Flutterwave; Pranav Khamar of Gemcorp Capital; and representatives from institutions such as the Private Infrastructure Development Group (PIDG), Absa Group and the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change.

Others include executives from Africa-focused investment firms, venture capital platforms and policy organisations, reflecting the broad spectrum of stakeholders shaping UK-Africa economic engagement.

Discussions are also expected to explore the role of innovation and entrepreneurship in driving competitiveness, as well as the need for stronger collaboration between public and private sector actors.