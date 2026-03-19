DHQ Clarifies Oluyede’s Remark on North-East Indigene, Alleges Misrepresentation

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has dismissed as misleading a circulated report that misrepresented the recent remarks of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Olufemi Oluyede, concerning counter-terrorism efforts in Borno and Yobe States.

In a statement, the Director of Defence Information, Major General Samaila Uba, explained that while the DHQ would ordinarily not respond to such distortions, the potential of the report to misinform the public and undermine ongoing counter-terrorism operations made it necessary to set the record straight.

The statement clarified that at no point did the CDS indict or generalise that the people of Borno and Yobe States are complicit in terrorism, as the report suggested.

Instead, the CDS emphasised the importance of community partnership, vigilance, and collective responsibility in tackling evolving security challenges.

He noted, “The fight against terrorism is not the responsibility of the military alone. It is a collective duty. The people of Borno and Yobe must reject terrorism in all its forms and actively support security agencies with credible and timely information.”

The CDS’ call for residents to “take ownership” of counter-terrorism aligns with internationally recognised counterinsurgency practices, which stress that sustainable security is achievable only through close collaboration between security forces and local communities.

The CDS also highlighted instances where criminal elements exploit community structures to support terrorist activities.

For example, he cited a town where some wounded terrorists, who had previously attacked troops, were found hiding within the community—an observation meant to underscore the need for vigilance, not to indict the entire population.

“Our people must resolve that this has to come to an end,” he stated, emphasising that the comment was a factual observation aimed at encouraging active support for security operations.

The DHQ reaffirmed that the Armed Forces of Nigeria remain fully committed to defending the country’s territorial integrity and protecting all law-abiding citizens.

The military continues to record significant successes in ongoing operations across the North-East and other theatres.

Major General Uba urged media organisations and content creators to exercise professionalism, verify facts, and avoid sensationalism or misrepresentation that could create tension or erode public trust.

The DHQ also expressed appreciation for the resilience, cooperation, and sacrifices of the people of Borno, Yobe, and all Nigerians in the fight against terrorism, and acknowledged the critical role of journalists in supporting national security efforts.

“Together, we shall overcome the enemies of our nation,” the statement concluded.