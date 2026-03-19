Court Adjourns Suit Challenging Shell’s Divestment, Pollution in Niger Delta

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa





A Federal High Court sitting in Yenagoa yesterday adjourned a suit challenging the divestment of Shell from onshore assets until May 6 due to absence of legal representatives from the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation.

The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC) had challenged the jurisdiction of the court in a suit challenging the divestment by Shell UK Plc from onshore and shallow water assets hitherto operated by SPDC.

The plaintiffs in the suit alleged that the divestment by Shell did not follow the stipulated guidelines in the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021.

The suit filed by King Bubaraiye Dakolo, traditional ruler of Ekpetiama in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State is also seeking redress and remediation of cumulative pollution of his domain for 40 years.

Environmental justice groups, Social Action and Health of Mother Earth Foundation (HOMEF) and Social Action are collaborating in supporting the impacted Ekpetiama community to seek legal remedy.

Ekpetiama community is in the neighbourhood and part of host communities to the Gbarain-Ubie gas plant and Gbarain oilfields.

When the case came up for hearing, Mr J.P. Kudo, Counsel to Shell UK Plc informed the court that counsel to the Attorney-General of the Federation had written a letter seeking an adjournment on the grounds that he was engaged at the Court of Appeal.

However, counsel to the plaintiff, Dakolo, Mr Chuks Uguru who vehemently opposed the request urged the court to go ahead and hear the pending motion for preliminary objection by Shell.

He argued that the country’s legal jurisprudence has gone beyond the use of delay tactics and technicalities to frustrate indigent communities from getting access to justice.

“I urge my Lord not to touch this letter even with insulated fingers. The defendants have practically held us to ransom. The issue of adjournment is at the jurisdiction of the court, I urge the court to go on,” Uguru said.

Justice Ayo Emmanuel said that he was inclined to grant the adjournment. The judge adjourned the case until May 6 to hear the motion of preliminary objection.

Listed as defendants in the suit No. FHC/YNG/CS/81/2025, are Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria, Shell Petroleum N.V, Shell UK PLC.

Others are Attorney General of the Federation, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Minister of Petroleum Resources and Renaissance Energy Africa Ltd.

Recall that Renaissance Energy Africa, a consortium of indigenous oil firms in March 2025 acquired the onshore and shallow waters oil and gas assets hitherto operated by SPDC, following the divestments by Shell UK Plc, the parent company to SPDC.

Speaking to journalists after the court adjournment, Dr. Prince Edegbuo, Resource Justice Manager – Social Action, said the office was just deploying delay tactics to elongate the case.

He said what happened was unfortunate and heartbreaking that an officer of the Attorney General of the Federation could not send a lawyer from the retinue of lawyers from the office.