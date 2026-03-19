  • Thursday, 19th March, 2026

Akpoti-Uduaghan Validates PDP Membership, Mobilises for e-Registration

Nigeria | 4 seconds ago

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has validated her membership of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), urging Nigerians, particularly youths and party loyalists, to register as part of a broader push to strengthen the opposition platform. The Kogi Central senator disclosed this via her verified social media handles, confirming the completion of her membership validation through the party’s electronic registration portal.

She emphasised that PDP remained the country’s foremost opposition party and required active participation from members nationwide to deepen democratic engagement and promote inclusiveness.

“The domain for PDP e-registration, pdpnigeria.org, is now secure. I have validated my membership; do yours too. Register now. It is simple and easy,” Akpoti-Uduaghan stated.

She called on Nigerians, especially young people, to take advantage of the digital registration process to formally identify with the party and contribute to shaping the country’s political future.

Her membership validation came amid ongoing efforts by the PDP leadership to digitise its membership database and reinvigorate grassroots participation ahead of future political activities.

Reaffirming her commitment to the party’s ideals, the senator stressed that robust member participation was critical to strengthening democratic opposition and ensuring accountability in governance.

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