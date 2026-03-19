ADC: El-Rufai’s Detention Violates His Rights, Peti-tions Amnesty Int’l, Other Rights Groups

• Group seeks release of Sylva’s aide

Chuks Okocha in Abuja and Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt





African Democratic Congress (ADC) has described the continued detention of one of its leaders, former Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasiru El-Rufai, as a grave violation of his fundamental human rights.

El-Rufai has been held in Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) custody for over 30 days.

In a statement, ADC described the detention as illegal and unconstitutional, alleging attempts to coerce El-Rufai into abandoning his political choice.

It called on ICPC to uphold the rule of law by immediately releasing El-Rufai from custody to enable him to prepare his own defence.

The party maintained that detaining a citizen interminably was the hallmark of dictatorship and had no place in a democracy.

It vowed to petition Amnesty International and other human rights groups if El-Rufai was not released immediately.

ADC, in the statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, said the continued violation of the fundamental rights of El-Rufai was a stain on the conscience of Nigeria’s democracy and a dangerous descent into lawlessness by the Bola Tinubu government.

According to the ADC spokesman, ‘’Thirty-two days ago, the former Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasiru El-Rufai, honoured an invitation by the EFCC in good faith, an act that should define a law-abiding citizen in a democratic society.

“Two days after his release, he was taken again, this time by the ICPC. Today, more than 30 days later, he remains in custody without arraignment, without formal charges, and under conditions that, by his own account include, restrictions from his family members and doctor; and coercion to abandon his political rights and associations as the price for his freedom.

‘’Let us be clear, this is not law enforcement. This is the weaponisation of state institutions against political participation. It is illegal. It is unconstitutional. It is an affront to the very idea of Nigeria as a democratic country.”

ADC said, ‘’Freedom is not a privilege that is granted at the pleasure of the executive branch. It is a right that is guaranteed by the Constitution. The right to liberty. The right to fair hearing. The right to political participation.

“These are not negotiable. They are not conditional. And they are not to be negotiated in dark rooms under threat by agencies that report to President Tinubu and his appointees.”

The statement said, ‘’We must speak plainly, a government that detains without charge, intimidates without evidence, and demands silence in exchange for freedom is not acting like a democratic government, it is behaving like something else entirely.

‘’If President Bola Tinubu intends to govern as though the constitution is optional, then he owes Nigerians the honesty to say so openly. He must declare, without pretence, that the rules of democracy no longer apply.

“And if that is the path that he chooses, then Nigerians, citizens, institutions, the international community, and the opposition, will know that what stands before us is not democracy, but a dictatorship in disguise.

‘’But if President Tinubu still claims allegiance to the rule of law, then we challenge him to prove it in ac-tion.”

ADC demanded the immediate and unconditional compliance of all relevant state actors with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Group Seeks Release of Sylva’s Aides

A human rights group, Centre for Justice and Equity (CJE), called for the release of four aides of former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, arrested by security agencies.

Citing serious concerns over human rights and due process, the rights group lamented the continued uncertainty surrounding the detention.

The group, in a statement by Chief Igoni Williams, said they were concerned that the aides had remained in detention since October 25, 2025, following a raid on the Maitama, Abuja, residence of the former minister.

CJE listed the aides arrested as Paganengigha Anagha, younger brother and domestic aide to Sylva; Musa Mohammed, driver to Sylva; Ayuba Reuben, plainclothes police detail; and Friday Lusa Paul, escort driver to Sylva.

The group said more than five months after their arrest, no clear or publicly known charges had been formally presented against them, raising questions about adherence to due process and the protection of fundamental rights.

CJE also highlighted disturbing reports regarding the declining health and wellbeing of the detainees, allegedly resulting from poor detention conditions and prolonged psychological strain.

The statement also emphasised the severe emotional and economic pressures placed upon their wives, children, relatives, friends, and neighbours, who, according to the group, had been left in a painful state of uncertainty.