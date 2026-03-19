  • Thursday, 19th March, 2026

2027: LP Sets Presidential Primaries Date

Nigeria | 4 seconds ago

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Labour Party (LP) set May 23 as date for its presidential primaries in the party’s approved timetable ahead of the 2027 general election. This was contained in a communique issued after a meeting of LP National Executive Council (NEC) held and observed by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in Abuja, on Tuesday.

The communique, which was made public on Wednesday, stated that the party would submit its membership register to INEC on April 15, 2026, while governorship, Senate, House of Representatives, and House of Assembly primaries will be held on Friday, May 15, 2026.

NEC also expressed satisfaction and ratified the actions of the national leadership of the party under the direction of Senators Nenadi Usman and Darlington Nwochocha regarding the conduct of ward, local government, and state congresses scheduled for March 26, 28, and 31, 2026, respectively, as well as the National Convention slated for April 11, 2026.

NEC, the highest decision-making organ of the party after the National Convention, equally reviewed recent developments within the party.

The communique read in part, “Following a thorough review of the report and recommendations of the Peace, Reconciliation and Disciplinary Committee, chaired by Comrade Salisu Mohammed (BOT Secretary), NEC invoked its disciplinary powers and approved the suspension of the following members for acts of indiscipline, anti-party activities, and complicity in the desecration of the party’s national secretariat.”

Those suspended included Eneyi G. Zidougha, Hilda Doukubo, Lincolin Charles, Muhammed Sabitu Aliyu, Ogar Osim, Vincent Okwuokei, Casmir Agbo Uchenna, Simon Zubairu Bamga, Abduljamid Sa’ad Suleiman, Emmanuel Agida, Auwala Ahmed, Ularama Jubrila, Grace Zafara Posat, Suleiman Abdurahman Abdul, Ajibade Adekunle Samson, Alexander Emmanuel Ombugu, Elizabeth Ativie and Godwin Jioke.

Others were Airen Igbinedion, Osas Frank, Kennedy Ahanotu, Ayidele Olurunfemi, B. Arabanbi, Umar Faruk Ibrahim, Auwal Tafoki, and Obiora Ifoh.

NEC further ratified and approved the ongoing expansion of the party’s membership register through a hybrid approach – Digital Membership Registration (e-registration) alongside manual registration in rural communities.

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