Security Experts: Ethnic Profiling Reinforces Harmful Stereotypes, Undermines National Stability

Linus Aleke in Abuja

Security stakeholders across West Africa have warned that ethnic profiling and the use of imprecise, ethnicity-based labels in security discourse and operations continue to reinforce harmful stereotypes and weaken national stability.

This position was highlighted during a high-level virtual dialogue on refining the linguistic framework for regional security operations.

The event was organised by Beacon Security and Intelligence Limited (BSIL) and the Whiteink Institute for Strategy Education and Research (WISER), with support from UKAid.

In a joint statement, BSIL Managing Director, Dr Kabir Adamu, and WISER President, Brigadier General Saleh Bala (rtd), noted that the initiative focused particularly on Nigeria’s North-west and North-central regions, where profiling, stigmatisation and the misuse of terminology have continued to fuel tensions and trigger conflict.

Speaking at the event, the Team Leader of the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office’s Strengthening Peace and Resilience in Nigeria (SPRING) programme, Dr Ukoha Ukiwo, identified hate speech and divisive narratives as key drivers of violence.

He stressed the importance of conflict-sensitive communication, warning that careless language could undermine peacebuilding efforts and escalate tensions.

Participants drawn from the civil, military, academic, and media sectors provided diverse perspectives on the implications of language in conflict situations.

The Executive Director of the Neem Foundation, Dr Fatima Akilu, observed that labels are rarely neutral and often oversimplify identities, leading to further marginalisation.

Similarly, Ambassador Sarki Usman, who represented multi-agency organisations, argued that ethnic profiling is not only harmful but also counterproductive, as it creates stigma that undermines intelligence gathering and national security efforts.

From the academic perspective, Professor Okey Okechukwu of Nnamdi Azikiwe University emphasised the need for inclusive, grassroots-driven peacebuilding beyond theoretical discussions.

Major General E.G. Ode (rtd) called for a strategic shift that integrates cultural awareness and accountability into security operations, while Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman (rtd) urged the media to focus on criminal behaviour rather than ethnic identity in their reporting.

Participants unanimously stressed the need for precise and responsible language to enhance human intelligence and public trust.