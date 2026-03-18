‘Rising Temperatures Triggering Tropical Diseases Harmful to Kidneys’

Ayodeji Ake

Medical experts have warned that rising global temperatures are contributing to the spread of tropical diseases capable of damaging the kidneys and further worsening the burden of kidney disease globally.

Medical experts stated while observing the World Kidney Day.

The day is a global health campaign to raise awareness about kidney health and the increasing prevalence of kidney-related illnesses.

Speaking during the 20th World Kidney Day and St. Nicholas Hospital 26th anniversary of Kidney Transplant with the theme: ‘Kidney Health for All, Caring for the People, Protecting the Planet’, which was held in Lagos, a Nephrologist, Doctor Ebun Bamgboye, who is also the clinical director at the hospital, described kidney disease as a growing global health crisis that requires urgent attention.

He said: “This is World Kidney Day, celebrated every year to sensitise governments, civil society, and the public about how serious kidney disease has become. Studies have shown that about 10 per cent of any population is living with chronic kidney disease.

“In Nigeria, with a population of more than 230 million people, this estimate suggests that nearly 23 million Nigerians may already be affected.”

The specialist explained that the major danger of chronic kidney disease is that it often progresses silently until the kidneys eventually fail.

“Once the kidneys fail and the patient does not receive treatment, the person will die. Every year, thousands of people develop kidney failure and require dialysis or transplantation,” Bamgboye noted.

However, access to treatment remains a major challenge. Dialysis, which many kidney failure patients depend on to survive, costs between 50,000 and 100,000 naira per session, and is typically required three times a week.

“Very few people can afford dialysis long-term. If you put together all patients receiving dialysis across Nigeria, they are not even up to 10,000. That means many people who need treatment are dying,” he said.

He added that common health conditions such as hypertension and diabetes remain leading causes of kidney failure, adding that: “Unfortunately, many Nigerians are unaware they have these conditions.

“Only about 30 per cent of the people with hypertension even know they have it. And among those diagnosed, only a fraction receives proper treatment.

“We now know that there is a correlation between the environment and kidney failure. The temperature of the world is increasing, water is becoming scarce, and environments are becoming more humid.”

According to him, these conditions allow tropical infections such as malaria, hepatitis, and other chronic infections to thrive, many of which can trigger kidney damage.

“When people are frequently dehydrated or exposed to chronic infections, the likelihood of kidney failure increases,” he explained.

The nephrologist, therefore, emphasised prevention and early detection as the most effective ways to combat kidney disease.

“The best strategy is prevention. Exercise regularly, avoid obesity, check your blood pressure and blood sugar often, stay hydrated, and avoid excessive use of over-the-counter drugs,” Bamgboye stressed.