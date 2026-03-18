NiMet Launches Balance Scorecard Strategic Plan 2026-2030 Underpinned By I-PACE Core Values

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja





The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), Tuesday unveiled its Strategic Plan 2026–2030, marking what the agency described as a major milestone in its drive to strengthen performance, service delivery and climate resilience across Nigeria.

Speaking at the launch in Abuja, the Director-General/CEO and Nigeria’s Permanent Representative with the World Meteorological Organization, Prof. Charles Anosike, said the new plan reflects NiMet’s long-standing role in safeguarding lives and property for more than 140 years.

Anosike said the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) is implementing a comprehensive Strategic Plan (2026–2030) as a performance management roadmap to align its weather and climate services with Nigeria’s national vision.

As it operationalises this plan, the agency he disclosed is set to become the first public institution in Nigeria’s aviation sector to fully institutionalise this world-class system across five pillars of Employee Growth and Development, Strategic Partnerships, Technology and Innovation, Quality Service Delivery, and Revenue Diversification.

The launch, he maintained highlights NiMet’s strong performance under the federal government’s results-driven governance framework coordinated by the Central Results Delivery Coordination Unit (CRDCU).

“The unit was institutionalised at the beginning of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and appointment of the Honourable minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development to strengthen performance monitoring across Ministries, Departments and Agencies through a Presidential Performance Bond and results-based budgeting system.

On his part, Managing Consultant/CEO of Balanced Scorecard West Africa (BSWA), Kayode Sufianu, commended NiMet for adopting the Balanced Scorecard as its strategic management framework.

Sufianu praised the DG/CEO’s leadership and support, noting that the commitment of the Senior Management and the Balanced Scorecard Champions Team was key to developing the strategy.

He explained the framework helps organisations translate strategy into measurable results across four areas: stakeholders, financial stewardship, internal processes and organisational capacity.

The DG also unveiled NiMet’s refreshed core values under the acronym I PACE — Integrity, Professionalism, Accountability, Commitment and Excellence — which will guide the rollout and implementation of the new Strategic Plan.