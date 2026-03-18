NELFUND Records Milestone, Disburses Over N206bn to Students Across 270 Institutions in 23 Months

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja





Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has disbursed more than N206 billion to students in 270 institutions nationwide within 23 months of its launch by President Bola Tinubu.

The latest figures, which indicate its growing impact in expanding access to tertiary education, show that 1,751,669 applications have been received since the portal opened in May 2024, out of which 1,164,222 students have successfully benefited from the scheme.

A breakdown of the disbursement shows that N128.84 billion has been paid directly to 270 beneficiary institutions as tuition fees, while N77.45 billion has been released to students as upkeep allowances. This is to ensure that both academic costs and living expenses are addressed, making higher education more accessible to indigent students.

The fund has also maintained steady growth, recording 969 new applications in its most recent update, representing a 0.1 per cent increase, an indication of sustained interest and public confidence in the programme.

Managing Director of NELFUND, Mr. Akintunde Sawyerr, assured Nigerian students that no eligible beneficiary of the education loan scheme would be barred from sitting for examinations due to financial constraints.

While speaking in a recent interview on Arise TV, Sawyerr stated that the scheme, introduced by Tinubu, was designed to eliminate financial barriers to tertiary education through interest-free loans with flexible repayment terms.

He stated, “We started the scheme of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, to provide students with loans, interest-free loans, with very, very soft terms, to ensure that the situation we’ve had in this country for so long, where so many cannot commence tertiary education or are forced to drop out because of lack of funds, is addressed.”

Sawyerr said while NELFUND was committed to swift disbursement, government funding necessitated strict institutional processes to prevent misappropriation.

Recently, in a statement by Director of Strategic Communication at NELFUND, Mrs. Oseyemi Oluwatuyi, Sawyerr commended the management of Delta State University, Abraka, for its student-friendly directive.

The directive, issued via an internal memorandum from the Office of the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic), permited students whose NELFUND status read “Verified” or “Disbursed” to sit for their first semester 2025/2026 examinations upon presenting evidence of their NELFUND status.

Sawyerr described the move as a commendable example of institutional collaboration in support of Nigerian students.

He stated, “We warmly welcome this student-centred approach by Delta State University. It reflects a clear understanding of the purpose of the NELFUND scheme, which is to ensure that no Nigerian student is denied access to education because of financial constraints.

“At NELFUND, we are very pleased to see institutions taking practical, youth-friendly steps that allow students who have successfully completed the application process to continue their academic activities without disruption.”

He added that such actions reinforced the broader objective of the NELFUND programme: to expand access to higher education while promoting fairness and inclusivity across Nigeria’s tertiary institutions.

Reacting to the success of the scheme in barely two years, Tinubu Media Support Group (TMSG) described the achievements of NELFUND as a major milestone and a transformative intervention in Nigeria’s education sector.

Chairman of TMSG, Emeka Nwankpa, and Secretary, Dapo Okubanjo, said the fund had emerged as a key driver of the Renewed Hope Agenda of Tinubu, particularly in promoting inclusive access to higher education.

TMSG stated, “It is gratifying to note that in less than two years of its launch, NELFUND has disbursed N206.29 billion in student loans to over 1.16 million beneficiaries.”

It said the agency had little institutional framework to build upon at inception.

The group recalled that Tinubu prioritised student financing early in his administration by signing into law a student loan bill, later strengthened by a more comprehensive legislation passed by the 10th National Assembly in March 2024.

According to TMSG, the scheme’s rapid growth reflects its credibility, despite initial scepticism and attempts by some individuals to discredit the initiative.

It stated that participation by 270 institutions and over a million students demonstrated widespread acceptance.

“This is a verifiable and measurable intervention aimed at ensuring that no Nigerian is denied access to tertiary education due to financial constraints,” the statement added.

The group further stated that the loans were interest-free, with repayment structured to commence two years after completion of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), subject to beneficiaries securing employment, with provisions for deferment where necessary.

Commending NELFUND’s management for sustaining transparency and public engagement, TMSG expressed optimism that the number of beneficiaries would significantly increase before the end of the administration’s first term.

It urged Nigerians to continue to support government initiatives aimed at promoting inclusive growth and human capital development across the country.