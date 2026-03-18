LCCI Calls for Policy to Sustain Moderation of Inflation Pressure

Dike Onwuamaeze





The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has called for a deliberate policy to sustain the current moderation of domestic inflation pressure.

The LCCI made this call yesterday in a statement titled: “Consolidating on Inflation Moderation in the Face of New Threats,” in reaction to the latest Consumer Price Index that showed a deceleration in Nigeria’s headline inflation rate to 15.06 per cent in February 2026 from 15.10 per cent in January 2026.

The Director General of LCCI, Dr. Chinyere Almona, said government should prioritise exchange-rate stability by improving foreign exchange liquidity and boosting non-oil export earnings.

Almona added: “Strengthening food security through improved agricultural productivity, addressing insecurity in farming communities, and investing in storage and logistics infrastructure will also help moderate food prices.

“Furthermore, accelerated reforms in the power and energy sectors are critical to lowering production costs for businesses. Reliable electricity supply and improved energy infrastructure would significantly reduce cost pressures across manufacturing, trade, and services.

“The LCCI also stresses the need for greater efficiency in transportation and trade infrastructure, including improvements to port operations, cargo evacuation systems, and digital trade processes, to reduce logistics costs that significantly contribute to consumer prices.”

The LCCI said sustaining the marginal decline in inflation would depend on consistent macroeconomic management, structural reforms, and policies that enhance domestic productivity.

It added: “Urgent actions are needed to assuage the fears in many quarters that price pressures will reverse the deceleration of our inflation rate.

“The month-on-month inflation rates since the start of this year already indicate a fragile grip on inflationary pressures. Supply-side interventions will be more realistic than price controls imposed on manufacturers and investors.”

The chamber said this marginal decline, alongside the significant drop from 26.27 per cent recorded in February 2025, reflected the gradual easing of inflationary pressures in the economy.

However, the chamber noted that underlying inflation risks remained significant as, “the month-on-month inflation rate rose to 2.01 per cent in February, after contracting in January, indicating that price pressures remain persistent.

“In addition, food prices remain the major driver of inflation, reflecting structural challenges in Nigeria’s food supply chain, high logistics costs, and production constraints.”

Almona said from the perspective of the organised private sector, the slight moderation in inflation offers cautious optimism for businesses and households, as high inflation has significantly eroded purchasing power, increased production costs, and weakened consumer demand across several sectors.

“Nevertheless, the chamber warns that several emerging domestic and global risks could reverse the deceleration gains we have recorded in recent months.

“Rising geopolitical tensions linked to the Iran conflict in the Middle East could trigger volatility in global energy markets, potentially increasing fuel, transportation, and logistics costs.

“Nigeria has an opportunity to partially insulate itself from volatile oil prices in international markets by expanding local refining capacity and boosting crude supply to local refineries to meet local needs.

“With the risk of exchange-rate volatility amid disruptions to global supply chains, renewed pressure in the foreign exchange market could increase the cost of imported raw materials, machinery, pharmaceuticals, and food items, thereby pushing up production and consumer prices.

“In addition, insecurity in food-producing regions, Climate-related disruptions, and high transportation costs continue to threaten food supply and price stability,” Almona said.