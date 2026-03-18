In Borno, Troops Kill Over 80 Terrorists, Commanders

Linus Aleke in Abuja

Troops of the Joint Task Force (North-east), Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), have dealt a decisive blow on terrorists, killing no fewer than 80 fighters, including key commanders, during a coordinated five-pronged attack on military positions at Mallam Fatori in Sector 3 in the early hours of Wednesday.

This success came barely 24 hours after the troops repelled a separate ISWAP and Boko Haram attempt to overrun four military locations across the North-east.

Recent reports confirmed that similar assaults on Njimtilo, Baga, Buratai and Damboa were also thwarted, demonstrating the resilience and tactical superiority of OPHK forces.

In a statement, the Media Information Officer of OPHK, Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba, explained that the terrorists advanced in large numbers on foot and deployed armed drones in a desperate attempt to breach troop defences, particularly at the 68 Battalion frontage along Bravo Company from Duguri.

Anticipating the assault, troops had prepared an offensive-defensive operation designed to disrupt and annihilate the attackers.

Through disciplined fire control, coordinated manoeuvres, and superior tactics, the insurgents were routed, with no fewer than 80 neutralised.

The operation was further reinforced by precision close air support from the NAF Air Component, complemented by rapid strikes from allied Nigerien air assets, putting additional pressure on the fleeing insurgents.

Follow-on operations recovered a substantial cache of weapons and equipment, including 52 AK-47 rifles, eight PKT machine guns, seven RPG tubes, five general-purpose machine guns, over 3,000 rounds of ammunition, 21 RPG bombs, nine improvised explosive devices, multiple magazines, communication radios and components of armed drones.

Notably, the operation eliminated three high-profile terrorist commanders—Mallam Abdulrahman Gobara, Mallam Ba Yuram, and Abou Ayyuba—alongside several identified fighters, including Zarkawi, Ba Bunu, Rawa Fannami, Abowor Suwurti, Bulama Mil, Abu Aisha, Suleimana, Abu Rijal, Abu Ali, Abba Gana Kawiyya, and Ahmodu Hirasama.

Their loss, Uba said, represents a significant disruption to terrorist command structures and operational capabilities in the region.

Uba emphasised that the victory underscores the growing combat effectiveness, morale, and resilience of OPHK forces.

The security situation in Mallam Fatori and surrounding areas remains firmly under control, and the Force urged citizens to remain vigilant while disregarding misleading propaganda aimed at undermining ongoing operations.