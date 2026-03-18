  • Wednesday, 18th March, 2026

Gov Idris Congratulates Kebbi Muslims on Eid-el-Fitri, Pledges Continued Devt

Nigeria | 34 minutes ago
Dr Nasiru Idris

Dr Nasiru Idris

Onuminya Innocent

Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, has congratulated Muslims in the state on the successful completion of Ramadan and Eid-el-Fitri celebration.

In a statement by his special adviser on Communication and Strategy, Abdullahi Zuru said the Governor expressed gratitude for the people’s dedication to prayers and sacrifices, acknowledging their resilience and support for his administration’s achievements in education, infrastructure, agriculture, and economic empowerment.

The statement further said , Governor Idris highlighted the recent distribution of Ramadan palliatives and dry season farming inputs, saying efforts were doubled compared to previous years.

This, he said, demonstrated his administration’s commitment to improving the people’s well-being.

He reassured his commitment to security, training volunteer youths to support security agencies. “Hundreds of youths volunteers are being trained by a combined team of security personnel drawn from the military, police, state security service and Nigerian Civil Defence Corp,” he said.

The Governor thanked traditional rulers, Islamic scholars, APC stakeholders, civil servants, and NGOs for their cooperation and support.

He promised to sustain developmental programs, announcing more initiatives to improve the people’s well-being and economic prospects.

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