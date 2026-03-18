GMI: UK State Visit Triumph for Common Man, Praises Tinubu’s Historic Outing

Folalumi Alaran in Abuja





The Grassroots Mobilization Initiative (GMI), has joined millions of Nigerians in celebrating and commending President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his historic state visit to the United Kingdom, at the invitation of King Charles III, describing it as a “Triumph for the Common Man.”

As an organization that represents the streets, markets, and rural communities, GMI emphasized that this visit, the first of its kind in 37 years, is far more than a ceremonial photo opportunity, noting it signals that Nigeria is back on the global stage, not as a spectator but as a respected powerhouse.

In a statement by the GMI National Coordinator Samaila Musa highlighted the significance of the visit for ordinary Nigerians.

Musa said: “Why this visit matters to the grassroots, while the diplomatic ceremonies at Windsor Castle catch the world’s eye, the GMI is particularly excited about the practical “bread and butter” gains that President Tinubu has secured for the ordinary Nigerian:

“Fixing Our Ports, Lowering Prices: The £746 million deal to refurbish the Apapa and Tin Can Island Ports is a direct win for the local trader. Better ports mean faster goods clearance, which will ultimately help reduce the skyrocketing cost of commodities in our local markets.

“Jobs Over Speeches: By engaging British business leaders and signing MoUs on trade and solid minerals, the President is opening doors for our youths. We see this as a foundation for massive job creation that will reach the hinterlands.

“Security for our Farmers: The bilateral talks on defense and the involvement of the National Security Adviser ensure that the fight against insecurity receives global support, allowing our farmers to return to their lands in peace.

“Pride in our Heritage: Seeing our President and First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, showcase Nigerian Modernism and arts at the Royal Collection reminds us that our culture is our greatest export.

“In the wake of these historic achievements, the GMI has noted with disgust a fake and fabricated social media post circulating online, designed to look like a statement from Donald J. Trump criticized President Tinubu’s visit.

“We wish to state categorically: This image is a total forgery. It is a desperate, pathetic attempt by those playing “politics without civility” to use a manufactured crisis to distract from Nigeria’s diplomatic success.”

GMI also praised the inclusion of key ministers in the presidential entourage, ensuring that sectors like Agriculture, Solid Minerals, and the Creative Economy were represented where it matters most.

The organization urged Nigerians to continue supporting the administration as the benefits of these international engagements begin to reach local communities.

Musa said: “To use the sensitive issue of national security to create “fake news” is an insult to the Nigerian people and the victims of insurgency. We call out these agents of destabilization who prefer to manufacture lies rather than engage in constructive progress. Nigeria will not be distracted by digital shadows.

“For too long, Nigeria was sidelined. Today, President Tinubu has walked into Windsor Castle not just for himself, but for the vulcanizer in Lagos, the tomato seller in Kano, and the student in Enugu.

“This visit proves that the ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda is working globally to bring investments home. We stand solidly behind the President as he negotiates a better future for the masses.”