Eid-el-Fitri : Police Deploy Operatives Across Sokoto, Urge Residents to be Vigilant

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Sokoto State Police Command has issued a security advisory urging residents to remain vigilant and law-abiding during the Eid-el-Fitri celebrations.

In a press release signed by the Public Relations Officer, DSP Ahmad Rufa’i, the Command stated that Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers (DPOs), and Tactical Commanders have been directed to intensify patrols, intelligence-led operations, and visible policing to ensure peaceful festivities.

The Command expressed concern over potential security threats, particularly phone snatching, pickpocketing, and traffic offences, and advised parents and guardians to monitor their wards to prevent reckless behavior.

Residents were urged to report suspicious activity to the nearest police station or Command Control Centre on 08026451719.

The Command said it deployed operatives statewide and was working closely with sister security agencies, community leaders and stakeholders to maintain peace and security during the celebrations.

The Police Command extended Eid-el-Fitri greetings to Muslim faithful and all residents, wishing them a joyous and peaceful celebration.

The statemebt said the advisory was part of the Command’s efforts to ensure a safe and secure environment for residents to enjoy the Eid-el-Fitri festivities, adding that Commissioner of Police Ahmed Musa has assured the public of the Command’s commitment to protecting lives and property.