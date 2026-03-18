Barau Urges Accountability, Public Trust in State Police Framework

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Jibrin Barau, on Wednesday charged a high-level committee of the Nigeria Police Force to address widespread public concerns over the proposed establishment of state police, insisting that any framework must guarantee accountability, prevent abuse, and inspire public confidence.

Barau gave the directive in Abuja while receiving members of the police steering committee set up to develop a framework for state policing.

The committee, inaugurated on March 4, 2026, by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Disu, is tasked with recommending modalities for decentralising policing in the country.

Led by its Chairman, Olu Ogunsakin, the delegation briefed the Deputy Senate President on its mandate and sought legislative input to strengthen its eventual report.

Speaking during the meeting, Barau, who also chairs the Senate Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution, emphasised that the success of state policing would depend largely on how well the framework responds to citizens’ fears and expectations.

He said: “You must, most importantly, work on a structure that creates a robust public safety mechanism and engenders a secure nation.

“During public hearings on constitutional amendments, Nigerians raised serious concerns about state police. We must create a system that allays their fears.”

Barau stressed the need for safeguards to ensure that state police structures are not misused by political actors or compromised by weak oversight mechanisms.

He urged the committee to prioritise accountability measures and design an operational model that promotes professionalism and transparency.

He also called for a nationwide public enlightenment campaign to educate citizens on the objectives, benefits, and safeguards of state policing, noting that public buy-in would be critical to the initiative’s success.

The Deputy Senate President commended the IGP for aligning the initiative with the security objectives of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, describing the move as a step towards strengthening internal security architecture.

“The Inspector-General is working in tandem with the Renewed Hope Agenda to ensure that Nigeria is fully secured. This initiative is timely, but it must be handled with care and inclusiveness,” he added.

Earlier, Ogunsakin said the committee was committed to producing a comprehensive and workable framework that would guide the establishment of state police in a manner consistent with constitutional provisions and democratic principles.

He noted that collaboration with the National Assembly, particularly the constitutional review committee, was essential to ensure that the recommendations align with ongoing legislative efforts.

One of the key bills currently before the Senate Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution seeks to amend the constitution to provide for the establishment of state and community police.

The proposed legislation aims to enhance local law enforcement capabilities and deepen community engagement through a structured legal framework.

The push for state police has gained renewed momentum amid persistent security challenges across the country, with proponents arguing that decentralised policing would improve response time and intelligence gathering at the grassroots level.

However, critics have expressed concerns over potential abuse by state authorities and the risk of politicisation.

To ensure inclusivity in the constitutional amendment process, the Senate committee under Barau’s leadership recently conducted zonal public hearings across the six geopolitical zones.

The exercise provided stakeholders including traditional rulers, civil society groups, and security experts, an opportunity to present their views on the proposed reforms.

Analysts say the outcome of the police committee’s work, combined with legislative action by the National Assembly, will play a decisive role in shaping Nigeria’s future security framework.

The meeting underscores growing collaboration between the executive and legislative arms of government as the country seeks lasting solutions to its security challenges.